8 Legendary Places in Mumbai For the Best Pav Bhaji

Mumbai’s best pav bhaji joints have stood the test of time. From Sukh Sagar in Chowpatty and Manohar Pav Bhaji in Girgaum to Achija in Ghatkopar, here are eight legendary eateries that have their own USPs; some even come recommended by celebrities and historians!

If you were born and brought up in Mumbai, it is a no-brainer that the spicy, buttery flavours of the quintessential pav bhaji were an integral part of your growing-up years. This street food has, for aeons now, been synonymous with the city’s identity; a draw for locals and non-natives alike.

You may recall how a couple of years ago, the dish had its moment when Australian cricketer Pat Cummins discovered it on his trip to Mumbai. Cummins was aghast at not having tasted it earlier. Well, it’s safe to assume that he is now a fan of the Mumbai pav bhaji and here are eight places you can get your fill too.

1. Sukh Sagar

Chowpatty Beach is resplendent with food stalls galore, each claiming to cook up a storm on a plate, but we promise the pav bhaji at Sukh Sagar lives up to this claim. Four buttered pavs with a side of onions and steaming gravy is just what the owners want their customers to begin the day with.

In an interview with Lifestyle Asia, Chef Varun Totlani, head chef at Mumbai’s Masque Restaurant, shared fond memories of gorging on this ubiquitous dish at Sukh Sagar, going on to add that it is his all-time favourite place in Mumbai.

2. Sadguru

Chembur — a suburb in central Mumbai — has two worlds in one. On one side, the high rises and skyscrapers with their lofty facades, and on the other side, a chaotic jumble of old buildings interspersed with some of the oldest and most heavenly eateries of the city. Take your pick.

The latter was born when refugees, who migrated to the then Bombay following the Partition, set up camps and increased in numbers. Food bonds people like nothing else and the area soon became synonymous with some of the most iconic food outlets the city has been witness to.

One among these is Sadguru, just opposite Chembur Station. Once famous as a juice centre, Sadguru’s is now a culinary ambassador for the best pav bhaji in the city.

3. Sardar Pav Bhaji

Located in Tardeo is a restaurant with a magnetic pull. As soon as you are in close quarters to Sardar Pav Bhaji, you will be drawn by an aroma that is so enticing, that you can’t help but make your way to it. The place has treated everyone — from millworkers in yesteryears to canoodling couples, daily wage workers, rickshaw pullers, college-goers, families and even celebrities — to its pav bhaji for over 50 years.

It started as an outlet where a gentleman, Sardar Ahmed, would sell snacks to mill workers making their way home after a tiring shift. Today, its pav bhaji thrills the masses and has a cult following from across the world.

Chef Umesh Patel whose family has been carrying on the legacy of the ‘Bombay Pav Bhaji‘ through their eateries, recounts in an interview, “In every visit to India, we always stop by there first, before heading anywhere else. The taste is exactly the same as it used to be 30 years ago. With twice the butter compared to other places.” Even English food writer and television cook Nigella Lawson stopped by the outlet whilst in Mumbai and deemed the pav bhaji “the most marvellous mush”.

4. Manohar Pav Bhaji

Said to be over a century old, this outlet in Mumbai’s Girgaum is a crowd-puller for many reasons. It melds a great recipe with consistency as batches of bhaji are allowed to simmer on the giant tawa at the entrance, with generous dollops of butter being added at intervals.

You will never be at a loss for company even when alone. The owner is a great storyteller who loves treating guests to how they have been consistently delivering “Mumbai’s number 1 pav bhaji” for decades now. They also offer a Jain version made with peas, tomatoes and capsicums that still manages to deliver a punch of flavour in every mouthful.

But the main hero is an accolade on the wall — a framed cutout of an article that chronicles Chicago-based food historian Colleen Taylor Sen’s quest for the best pav bhaji in the city. Manohar’s was the winner!

5. Amar Juice Centre

The pav bhaji at Amar Juice Centre at Vile Parle is loved by celebrities like Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar, Picture source: Saloni Kukreja

While historians may choose the pav bhaji at Manohar’s, celebrities love the one at this iconic outlet in Mumbai’s Vile Parle. Actress Sonam Kapoor who loves experimenting with street food outlets has often mentioned that her personal favourite for pav bhaji is Amar Juice Centre. Swara Bhaskar too shares this love. Even Sanjana Sanghi (of ‘Dil Bechara’ fame) revealed in an interview that she adores the outlet for its pav bhaji.

6. Cannon Pav Bhaji

If food bloggers who have visited this iconic eatery in Mumbai’s Fort area are to be believed, over 50 kg of butter is used daily to churn out the thousands of plates of pav bhaji that this eatery makes per day. That isn’t the only fascinating fact. Cannon Pav Bhaji’s feat even made it to a popular television commercial advertising the astounding power of a detergent in cleaning stains!

The eatery’s proximity to the bustling Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus means it sees crowds flocking to it, especially during peak hours. But nothing daunts the team of women who are at the helm of affairs.

7. Achija

The khaugallis of Mumbai are filled with numerous hole-in-the-wall eateries. If you’re stopping by the khaugalli at Ghatkopar, don’t miss out on the Achija outlet which serves a finger-licking masala pav bhaji which we hear is heavenly. They also serve cheese and butter versions of pav bhaji, which are equally good, but the masala version is the reason for serpentine queues around the block.

8. Shree Siddhivinayak Fast Food

The outlet is located on Juhu Beach, promising you a great view while you gorge on some of the most appetising pav bhaji. The head chef here is popularly known as the ‘Master Pav Bhaji Maker of Mumbai’ and he does not disappoint with his makes. Though numerous eateries dot the landscape of the beach, you’ll be able to tell which one is Shree Siddhivinayak Fast Food just from the crowd gathered outside.

Edited by Pranita Bhat