Deep Singh Cheema lost his job during the COVID-19 lockdown and moved to his village Dhilwan in Punjab for a break.
During this time, he had his eureka moment – in a food truck business! Having stayed in New Delhi, he noticed that there were no such options in his village.
Unable to find authentic pizza or burger joints, he started his own food truck, The Pizza Factory in August 2020, with an investment of Rs 4 lakh.
What sets it apart is the pricing – unlimited pizzas, burgers and fries at Rs 199.
Initially, the food truck faced scepticism from locals who called Deep a ‘rehdiwaala’ (street vendor).
“The initial reactions were far from welcoming. People mocked, sneered and even said to my face that this would fail miserably,” he shares.
The biggest challenge was changing people’s mindsets. “They tried various ways to demean me but my determination to make this work was very strong,” he adds.
The only way to a person’s heart is through their stomach, and Deep did that, with his tasty food, and won over the crowd.
The only policy that Deep follows is a ‘no wastage and no takeaway of leftovers’ policy. One is welcome to order and eat as many pizzas as they wish.
This truck also helped Deep fulfil his dream of being in the food business. Circumstances didn’t allow him to pursue a hotel management degree.
He learnt a lot about food from his guru – chef Ranveer Brar. “He is my guru and I am his Eklavya. Whatever little I know about cooking is thanks to his YouTube videos."
Deep also appeared on Masterchef India Season 7 and found place in the Top 36.
He is planning to start a restaurant in Dhaliwal on half an acre of land for which work is underway.
From losing his Rs 2.5 lakh a month MNC job, to today earning more than that a month, he has come a long way.
The paneer makhani pizza is a super hit and on Wednesday’s, with a buy one get one free offer, the food truck usually remains crowded. The food truck is operational from 11 am until about 9 pm every day.
The pizza factory can be found at Toll Plaza, Grand Trunk Road, near Dhilwan, Punjab – 144804.