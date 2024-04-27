How do you create canvases of green in cramped urban settings, especially in cities like Bengaluru or Mumbai?
However, Veena Nanda from Bengaluru has found the answer in bonsai and landscaping.
The fact that India’s leading bonsai artists, Jyoti and Nikunj Parekh, lived nearby fuelled her passion and helped her learn and perfect the art form.
The art of bonsai involves stunting the growth of trees and plants through careful pruning and trimming. Originating in China and further developed in Japan, bonsai creates an appealing mini landscape.
Her services include greenscaping, hardscaping, gazebos. She also teaches bonsai making through workshops.
Her work highlights the balance between conservation and aesthetic beauty, proving that urban spaces can be both functional and naturally appealing.
How to create a mango bonsai: 1. Buy small plants 2. Choose the right size pot 3. Do the wiring first 4. Add the base soil - gravel 5. Then a little of the mid level soil - mix of red soil + compost 6. Prune the roots and plants to size and place on soil 7. Tie the root ball 8. Then add balance soil and tighten 9. Add the top soil - moss 10. Add copper pins to stick the moss to soil 11. Water with rooting hormone