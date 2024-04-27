So when her kids moved out of the house and became independent, she found a window of opportunity to realise her dream.
She saw a similar pattern in her mother and grandmother wasting talents. “I wanted to make something using the available skill sets in homemakers,” she adds. “Initially, I would make products such as journals and stick up pamphlets in college. Ekatra found its footing in 2019 when Fabindia spotted us and gave us a huge bulk order. My mother then contacted homemakers from around Kota to help us,” she says.