In fact, different variations of this fermented rice called kanji are consumed across the country — panta bhat in Bengal, poita bhat in Assam, pakhala in Orissa, and pazhan kanji in Kerala.
Kanji has cooling properties and is a probiotic, and has a long history with ancient South India. Image courtesy Vidhya's Vegetarian Kitchen
Until the 19th century, the common morning beverage was neeragaram — fermented rice water in most South Indian households.
Wondering how to make this drink yourself? Try this quick recipe by Vidhya’s Vegetarian Kitchen: