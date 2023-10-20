6 Indian Scientists Who Were Nominated for The Nobel Prize

These are the stories of six Indian scientists who made important contributions to the field of science and were nominated for the Nobel Prize.
Here’s the life and legacy of six brilliant Indian scientists who were nominated for the prestigious Nobel Prize throughout the years –
1. Thiruvengadam Rajendram Seshadri
Seshadri was a pioneer in chemistry with his research spanning numerous topics such as work on antimalarial drugs, plant chemistry, flavonoids, lichens, and pigments of cotton flowers. Though nominated for the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1966 for his work on organic compounds, Seshadri did not receive the honour. That same year, the prize was awarded to Robert S. Mulliken for his “fundamental work concerning chemical bonds and the electronic structure of molecules by the molecular orbital method”.
Similar Story
IAS Officer's Cow-Dung Diya Idea Is Helping Women in Rural UP Earn Extra This Diwali
IAS Officer Durga Shakti Nagpal trained the women in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda village with a simple yet effective way of making ‘gobar diyas’ or lamps made of cow dung. Watch this video to know how the initiative is helping women earn extra income this Diwali.Read more >
2. Gopalasamudram Narayanan Ramachandran
He was said to be a remarkably creative individual with an active mind that never relaxed. Ramachandran lived up to this title through his work in molecular biophysics and the study of protein structures. Though nominated for the Nobel Prize in Chemistry by Sir C V Raman, Ramachandran did not receive the honour.
3. Dr Upendranath Brahmachari
The Bengali doctor’s discovery of urea stibamine — a drug with the potential to treat kalaazar with a 90 percent success rate —got him a Nobel Prize nomination twice, once in 1929 and again later in 1942. But he did not win. This did not deter Brahmachari from furthering his research in malaria, leprosy and influenza.
4. Satyendra Nath Bose
The Indian physicist was nominated for the Nobel Prize for his contributions to Bose-Einstein statistics — which helps study a collection of indistinguishable particles. However, despite the value of his work, he did not receive it. It is said that Oskar Klein, an expert on the Nobel Committee did not see his work worthy of a Nobel Prize.
5. Homi Jehangir Bhabha
Though touted as one of the greatest scientists that India has ever seen and nominated for the Nobel Prize five times, Bhabha did not receive the honour. However, his work as the architect of the country’s nuclear energy program got him international recognition as did his contributions to quantum theory and cosmic radiation.
6. Meghnad Saha
Saha was nominated for the Nobel Prize in 1930, 1937, 1939, 1940, 1951 and 1955. His Saha-Langmuir equation, which helps astronomers determine how much the various elements of a star have been ionised, was seen as an integral development in Physics. However, a shortcoming was that the equation was limited to astrophysics. While Saha attempted to publish in the famous Astrophysical Journal his theory of selective radiation pressure that would better explain the equation, he couldn’t due to financial constraints. It is often said that this missed opportunity may have been the reason for the missed Nobel Prize.
Edited by Padmashree Pande
Similar Story
Bulbs That Act As Inverters: Class 12 Student Lights Up Rural India With His Innovation
Uday Bhatia, a Class 12 student from Delhi, has built a sustainable lighting solution for rural India. His 'Uday Electric' bulbs provide a power backup of 8-10 hours in case of a power cut.Read more >
We bring stories straight from the heart of India, to inspire millions and create a wave of impact. Our positive movement is growing bigger everyday, and we would love for you to join it.
Please contribute whatever you can, every little penny helps our team in bringing you more stories that support dreams and spread hope.