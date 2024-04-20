Architect’s ‘Beehive’ Cooling System is Affordable & Reduces Electricity Bills by 65%

Monish Siripurapu has created ‘CoolAnt’, a natural cooler that uses the design of beehives to reduce room temperature during summer.

In the scorching summer heat, the demand for energy peaks, increasing our electricity bills. While air conditioners and artificial coolers not only drain our pockets but also harm the environment.

Delhi-based Monish Siripurapu has come up with an affordable natural air cooler that not only keeps you cool in summer but also helps cut down on electricity bills by up to 65 percent!

Advertisement

The architect has designed CoolAnt which harnesses the power of nature to keep spaces cool and comfortable. Interestingly, its terracotta design is inspired by the efficient cooling techniques of beehives and brings together sustainability and functionality in one package.

The system utilises terracotta cones arranged in a beehive pattern. Water is allowed to flow over the terracotta cones which acts as a natural cooling agent, absorbing heat from the surroundings. It then uses the process of evaporative cooling to release a gentle, refreshing breeze into the living spaces.

“It is the re-adaptation of traditional methods, combining ancient systems with modern technologies. We are opening buildings to nature instead of building installations for conventional urban structures that shut their inhabitants into these closed boxes,” says Monish.

The startup observed that this structure can comfortably reduce the temperature up to 30 degrees Celsius. “At the factory, we reduced the temperature from 45-47 to 32 degrees Celsius because the water temperature was 26-27 degrees Celsius,” informs Monish.

In 2019, CoolAnt was among the 12 winners in the Asia-Pacific Low-Carbon Lifestyles Challenge. It bagged a $10,000 grant from the UN Environment.

Found Value in This Story?Pay What You Can to Support Impactful Journalism If you found our stories insightful, informative, or even just enjoyable, we invite you to consider making a voluntary payment to support the work we do at The Better India. Your contribution helps us continue producing quality content that educates, inspires, and drives positive change. Choose one of the payment options below for your contribution- ₹201 ₹501 ₹1001 By paying for the stories you value, you directly contribute to sustaining our efforts focused on making a difference in the world. Together, let’s ensure that impactful stories continue to be told and shared, enriching lives and communities alike. Thank you for your support. Here are some frequently asked questions you might find helpful to know why you are contributing?

Learn how CoolAnt is helping homes and commercial establishments reduce their power load.

Edited by Padmashree Pande.

