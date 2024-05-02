Taken aback by the natural beauty of the island, he decided “never to leave it again”. He started ‘Barefoot at Havelock’ — a resort that offers a chance for its visitors to immerse in the beauty of the island.
“When you come to the island, what you’ll notice is that it’s a combination of thick woods and beaches. So I decided to create a resort that blends into the natural surroundings and does not disturb the wildlife,” he says.
Samit also started a banana plantation and built his resort in a way that merges with the nature in it. For the construction of the property, Samit used natural materials like mud, wood, and thatch. “We also have natural pathways with no concrete on them,” he says, adding that the resort uses very low lighting as they have four different varieties of owls that stay on the property.