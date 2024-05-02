Hailing from a farming family, Philip Chacko dreamed of becoming a commercial farmer while he pursued his MBA.
Despite family resistance, he quit his corporate job and got his hands dirty working for a plantation in Kottayam for three years.
He sells the produce under the brand ‘Pure Harvest’ to small shops and markets, instead of supermarket chains.
Besides his own land, he has also expanded to contract farming, where the total cultivated land of the associated farmers is over 200 acres.
“Everyone has a concept that agriculture is meant for the uneducated. This should change and more youngsters should get into farming. If done correctly, it is one of the most profitable businesses,” he says.