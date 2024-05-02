Originally focused on suicide preventions among farmers, it has extended to cover everyone today.
2. Praan Wellness: Free 24*7 helpline
Started by Surya Pulagam and Swetha Dutt in Hyderabad in 2018, with a vision to“contribute to a society where seeking assistance is not just accepted but encouraged.”
They offer guidance and counselling, both online and offline starting at Rs 450. They also run a Volunteer Initiative Program (VIP) which helps in spreading awareness and Employee Assistance Program (EAP) for work-related stress.
Have you ever felt the need to speak to someone with a similar experience? This Bengaluru-based organisation connects ‘peers’ through their support groups.
3: SoulUp: Peer Conversations
Started by Mahak Maheshwari and Punita Mittal, the mental health tech start-up offers one-on-one conversations – in which a person dealing with an emotional challenge can talk to a verified peer over a video call.