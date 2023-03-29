A Techie’s Startup is Giving South India’s GI-Tagged Lambani Embroidery a Modern Twist

Niharika Elety's Bengaluru-based Tega Collective is an ode to native fabrics and dyes that are woven into beautiful designs by members of the South Indian Adivasi communities in Bellary, Karnataka.

An IIT Grad & Stanford Prof Was the Mentor Who Inspired The Creation of Google

One look at Tega Collective’s range of garments is enough to convey a bold message; they are not afraid to play around with colours. The brand that hit shelves in July 2022 is a labour of love of not just its founder Niharika Elety, a tech professional, but also of the Adivasi communities in South India, particularly those residing in the Bellary region of Karnataka.

Niharika attributes her love for design and colours right back to the tender age of five when she recalls spending hours in art and craft. But it wasn’t only this passion that led her to create the brand. But rather an influence of the cultures where she spent her life that shaped a lot of how she felt about design.

Born in Dallas, Texas, Niharika moved across the world to Hyderabad when she was 11, a move that she describes as the one that changed the course of everything. Here, she studied South Asian fine arts and then went back to the United States to pursue her bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering.

But she didn’t feel fulfilled.

This was when she started posting about sustainable fashion online and exploring fashion, culture and heritage. This excited her, and so whilst working in the tech space, she continued to explore sustainable fashion as a creative outlet.

The result of it is Tega Collective, a brand that she says is an ode to native fibres, plant dyes, artistic expression, and the way of life in Adivasi communities.

In conversation with The Better India, Niharika speaks about the fulcrum on which Tega rests.

“Tega is a word for family in Telugu,” she shares.

“For many indigenous communities in South Asia, everything on this earth is family. Through the brand, we aim to raise awareness about indigenous culture and craft while helping you add a unique story to your closet that you will cherish for years.”

Niharika Elety, the founder of Tega Collective, a sustainable fashion brand, Picture source: Niharika

Amplifying indigenous craft and knowledge

Some moments in life are defining; ones that go on to change everything. For Niharika, one of these poignant moments was when at a panel with Adivasi Lives Matter — a media and knowledge organisation amplifying Adivasi youth voices through storytelling tools — she was hit with a thought.

“I wanted to act and bring awareness to indigenous textiles and fashion that were lesser known in India.” And just like that Niharika decided to start a brand that would do just this.

The aim of Tega, she decided, would be to co-create designs with a specific indigenous community and through this, highlight traditional colours, patterns and natural symbols.