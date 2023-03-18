22-YO Turns 200 Plastic Bags into Ancient Embroidery, Earns Spot on Lakme Fashion Week

Looking for a Clean Toilet When Outside? This App Maps All Usable Restrooms Around You

Did you know that even after a ban on single-use plastic in 25 states in India, we continue to produce 34,69,780 tonnes of plastic as per a Central Pollution Control Board (CPCP) report? This number is suspected to double in the next five years.

With an urgent need to address the situation, a 22-year-old Gadchiroli-born Sara Lakhani is on a mission to upcycle plastic into beautiful embroidery. She uses waste polythene bags to make threads, which are in turn used to make intricate Kantha embroidery.

Her latest collection ‘Trash or treasure’ was showcased at Lakme Fashion Week in 2022. She used more than 200 polythene bags to bring the collection to life.