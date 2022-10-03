Designer Turns Fabric Waste from Tailors, Boutiques into Clothes, Upcycles 500 Kg Trash

An estimated 92 million tonnes of textile waste is created every year, which is equal to one truck full of clothes ending up in landfills every second.

This fact is scary, and spells doom for our future. Anshika Yadav was also shocked after learning this, and decided to find a solution, one scrap cloth at a time.

After graduating from NIFT Bhubaneswar in 2020, Anshika was working at an export house. Here, she would see huge amounts of fabric scraps being generated and disposed of daily.

“Those fabrics used to lie there and decay for a very long time and ultimately they were thrown into the landfills. That made me realise that they could be saved from being dumped and be made into something new,” says Anshika.

Hailing from Prayagraj, this designer then quit her job and founded sustainable clothing brand Let’s Save As in January 2021. She uses these discarded fabrics, which would otherwise end up in landfills, to make beautiful pieces of clothing. She would go around her neighbourhood, visit boutiques and tailors, and collect discarded fabric from there.

She upcycles the scrap pieces into shirts, dresses, accessories, and bags.

She started her unit from a room in her house.

“During my research, I realised that in order to make a difference, I had to reach out to a larger audience. This meant making sustainability more affordable without compromising on the quality,” adds the designer.

While the going was tough initially, with people struggling to understand the concept of upcycling, Anshika has catered to over 200 customers till date and has upcycled over 500 kg of scrap fabric.

Watch Anshika combine fashion with sustainability:

Edited by Divya Sethu