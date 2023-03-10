 
Close
Apply for Aarohan Awards 2023. Win up to Rs. 50 Lakhs!

An Infosys Foundation Initiative for Innovations in Healthcare, Education & Women Empowerment. Click here to know the Step-by-Step...

2 days
Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

Duo Starts Size-Inclusive Fashion Brand To Challenge ‘Fat Tax’; Bags Rs 40L on Shark Tank

angrakhaa

Delhi's Vishakha Bhaskkar and Manipur's Asana Riamei launched Angrakhaa, a size-inclusive fashion clothing brand to honour people's individualities and varied body sizes.

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Follow Us

In India, plus-size people face humiliation from their own families, acquaintances, and strangers every day. But this is not limited to just individuals. Even the fashion industry discriminates against those who do not fit into the ‘standard’ size range by charging a fat tax.

“The fat tax is pretty prevalent in the country. There is a differential pricing for the clothes you order. If your size is anywhere between XXS and XL, the clothing is available at a lower price. Whereas for anything beyond XXL, say 5XL, you will be charged extra for the same product,” Delhi’s Vishakha Bhaskkar tells The Better India.

Reinforcing Vishakha’s opinion, Manipur’s Asana Riamei, who has worked as a fashion merchandiser for nearly 14 years, says, “I noticed that Indian brands charge around 25 percent more from customers who are XXL and above to make the pieces. There was a gap that needed to be filled up.”

With a common purpose, the duo launched a size-inclusive brand ‘Angrakhaa’ in 2018. Angrakhaa in Sanskrit means “protector of your body”. Calling out body shaming and fat tax, the brand makes and sells trendy clothes for people of all sizes at the same price. They currently have three primary categories — summer, occasion wear, and Indian.

They have reached over 15,000 customers in India and worldwide, and they had an annual turnover of Rs 2 crore in the last financial year.

Recently, their work was featured on Shark Tank India, and the duo closed the deal with CarDekho CEO and co-founder Amit Jain, who offered them Rs 40 lakh in exchange for 20 percent equity.

To make Angrakhaa a one-stop shop, they soon aim to expand the brand by adding jewellery and men’s wear this year.

Watch this video to learn more about their work:

Edited by Pranita Bhat

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Follow Us
 
THE BETTER MENTOR

THE BETTER MENTOR

See All

How To Start A Food Truck Business

How to start a Children's Food Business

How To Start A Tiffin Delivery Business?

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
‘I Left Home at 15 With Just Rs 300’: How I Built A Rs 100 Cr Fashion Jewellery Business

‘I Left Home at 15 With Just Rs 300’: How I Built A Rs 100 Cr Fashion Jewellery Business
Entrepreneur’s 30-Yr Endeavour Puts a 15th-Century Indian Embroidery on World Map

Entrepreneur’s 30-Yr Endeavour Puts a 15th-Century Indian Embroidery on World Map
Win Up to Rs 50 Lakh for Your Social Innovation; Apply Now for Infosys Foundation’s Award

Win Up to Rs 50 Lakh for Your Social Innovation; Apply Now for Infosys Foundation’s Award
Satish Kaushik’s 40-Year Legacy: A Journey That Started From Delhi to Mumbai With Rs 800

Satish Kaushik’s 40-Year Legacy: A Journey That Started From Delhi to Mumbai With Rs 800
How A 27-YO Woman Spent A Decade Turning Her Hut Into Bank For 150 Types of Rare Millets

How A 27-YO Woman Spent A Decade Turning Her Hut Into Bank For 150 Types of Rare Millets
X
X
 
Aarohan Social Innovation Awards