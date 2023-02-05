Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

IAS Officer Shares 8 Tech Tools to Help Prepare for IIT, UPSC & Other Competitive Exams

UPSC

IAS Divya Mittal has curated a list of technology tools that aspirants can use to crack competitive exams like IIT and UPSC, making their process organised and their preparation successful.

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Follow Us

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is one of the most challenging examinations conducted in India, attempted by thousands of aspirants from every corner of the country every year.

Referring to the right books and sources is thus extremely important for preparation.

In a tweet thread, IAS Divya Mittal shares a few technology tools that can help aspirants in their preparation for UPSC as well as other competitive examinations.

Divya, who proved her mettle by cracking some of the toughest examinations in the country, like UPSC, JEE and CAT, is currently serving as the District Magistrate of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh.

Here are the eight technology tools on the IAS officer’s list:

1. Print Friendly

Print Friendly helps optimise webpages to save them in PDF format, removes junk, and has an editable preview which helps in deleting irrelevant information.

2. Tiny Wow

Tiny Wow helps in editing photos and PDF files, and converting them to different formats. It offers multiple tools to process PDF files — edit, split, merge, compress etc. It can also be used for making notes.

3. Google Keep

This is a note-taking service that helps you manage your time efficiently with options for checking the entries and a voice memo on the go which automatically transcribes text. It can quickly search for notes by colour and allows you to find what you’re looking for, faster.

4. Notion

This technology tool is used for organising information. It has multiple uses ranging from making notes, capturing thoughts, manage projects, to saving tweets and threads automatically.

5. WolframAlpha

WolframAlpha can help students best in preparing for the Mathematics segment of the exam. It provides step-by-step solutions to algebra and plotting functions. It also helps prepare for Chemistry, Physics, Finance and Geography.

6. ChatGPT

This is an AI tool that can be used to generate ideas for various essays and other long-form answers. As per Divya, it is your own “customised assistant” to answer all your questions.

7. Dictation.io

It is a free online speech recognition software that allows you to take notes and organise information. Aspirants can use it to write emails, documents, and essays using voice narration and without typing. It allows users to make notes in several languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati etc.

8. Blackout

Given that these tools increase productivity as well as daily screen time, it is advised to use Blackout or a similar tool to block the internet for at least six hours. This time can be utilised to study. Although this is not a free mobile application, it is very effective.

“Technology is a major game changer in today’s times. You must use it to your advantage,” says Divya.

Edited by Asha Prakash

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Follow Us
Deep Dive

The Better Mentor

See All

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
Jincy Samuel

How I Grow Over 200 Kinds of Fruits, Veggies & Even Prawns on My Soil-Free Terrace
Running (2)

‘Running Changed My Life’: Bengaluru Man Lost 58 Kg, Now Coaches People To Stay Fit
SJR-Redwoods-1643289380-768x402 (1)

Bengaluru Society Grows Lush Food Forest Without Spending a Single Rupee, Saves Rs 1.5 Lakh
Ravindra-solar-1646831973

How a Pune Housing Society Cut Down Monthly Electricity Bill From Rs 1 Lakh to Rs 5000
green society 1

Win Prizes Worth Rs 1 Lakh For Your Housing Society’s Sustainable Initiatives; Apply Now!
Clueless

‘I Was Clueless What To Do After Class 10; A Gap Year Changed My Life’
budget (1)

Budget 2023: 5 Things To Know About National Data Governance Policy & DigiLocker
collage_maker-01-feb-2023-11.31-am-sixteen_nine

What’s Cheaper & What’s Costlier: How Budget 2023 Will Impact Your Expenses
budget

Budget 2023: Highlights from Railways, Urban Infrastructure & Housing
Budget 2023

Budget 2023: No Tax on Income Upto Rs 7 Lakh; What is The New Direct Tax Regime
IAS-Pond-Restoration-Image-2-1674220896 new

‘How I Saved a Dying Historical Pond With 125 Volunteers & No Govt Funds’ – IAS Officer
X
X
 
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement