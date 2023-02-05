IAS Officer Shares 8 Tech Tools to Help Prepare for IIT, UPSC & Other Competitive Exams

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is one of the most challenging examinations conducted in India, attempted by thousands of aspirants from every corner of the country every year.

Referring to the right books and sources is thus extremely important for preparation.

In a tweet thread, IAS Divya Mittal shares a few technology tools that can help aspirants in their preparation for UPSC as well as other competitive examinations.

Divya, who proved her mettle by cracking some of the toughest examinations in the country, like UPSC, JEE and CAT, is currently serving as the District Magistrate of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh.

Here are the eight technology tools on the IAS officer’s list:

1. Print Friendly

Print Friendly helps optimise webpages to save them in PDF format, removes junk, and has an editable preview which helps in deleting irrelevant information.

2. Tiny Wow

Tiny Wow helps in editing photos and PDF files, and converting them to different formats. It offers multiple tools to process PDF files — edit, split, merge, compress etc. It can also be used for making notes.

3. Google Keep

This is a note-taking service that helps you manage your time efficiently with options for checking the entries and a voice memo on the go which automatically transcribes text. It can quickly search for notes by colour and allows you to find what you’re looking for, faster.

4. Notion

This technology tool is used for organising information. It has multiple uses ranging from making notes, capturing thoughts, manage projects, to saving tweets and threads automatically.

5. WolframAlpha

WolframAlpha can help students best in preparing for the Mathematics segment of the exam. It provides step-by-step solutions to algebra and plotting functions. It also helps prepare for Chemistry, Physics, Finance and Geography.

6. ChatGPT

This is an AI tool that can be used to generate ideas for various essays and other long-form answers. As per Divya, it is your own “customised assistant” to answer all your questions.

7. Dictation.io

It is a free online speech recognition software that allows you to take notes and organise information. Aspirants can use it to write emails, documents, and essays using voice narration and without typing. It allows users to make notes in several languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati etc.

8. Blackout

Given that these tools increase productivity as well as daily screen time, it is advised to use Blackout or a similar tool to block the internet for at least six hours. This time can be utilised to study. Although this is not a free mobile application, it is very effective.

“Technology is a major game changer in today’s times. You must use it to your advantage,” says Divya.

Edited by Asha Prakash