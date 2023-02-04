Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

IIT Kharagpur Announces 8-Week Free Online Course on 5G Technology; Apply Now

IIT kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur has announced an eight-week free online course on 5G technology. Interested students also have the option to get certified. Read on for more details.

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Follow Us

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has invited applications for a free online course on 5G technology. The eight-week course titled Evolution of Air Interface Towards 5G will educate students on air interface — one of the most important elements that differentiate between 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G.

Although the course is open to any interested professional or student, it would be most beneficial for students interested in telecommunications engineering, senior undergraduate students, graduate-level students, MS and PhD students, and practising engineers in wireless communications.

So far, 1,340 learners have enrolled for the course, which will be conducted by Suvra Sekhar Das, associate professor at the G S Sanyal School of Telecommunications in IIT Kharagpur.

Things to know:

  • The course is free.
  • Students can appear for a proctored exam conducted by the institute to get certified. The examination fee is Rs 1,000.
  • The e-certificate will be provided based on the candidate’s performance in the final examination.
  • The final score will be calculated based on 25 percent of the average assignment score and 75 percent of the proctored certification exam. The average assignment score will be the average of the best six out of the eight assignments given in the course.
  • Hard copies of the e-certificate will not be provided.

How to apply:

The course is offered on the official website wherein you must sign up and enrol using an email address.

Important dates:

  • The course will be conducted from 20 February 2023 to 14 April 2023.
  • The last date for enrollment is 20 February 2023.
  • The examination will be conducted on 29 April 2023 in two slots: from 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm.

Edited by Pranita Bhat

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Follow Us
Deep Dive

The Better Mentor

See All

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
Running (2)

‘Running Changed My Life’: Bengaluru Man Lost 58 Kg, Now Coaches People To Stay Fit
SJR-Redwoods-1643289380-768x402 (1)

Bengaluru Society Grows Lush Food Forest Without Spending a Single Rupee, Saves Rs 1.5 Lakh
Ravindra-solar-1646831973

How a Pune Housing Society Cut Down Monthly Electricity Bill From Rs 1 Lakh to Rs 5000
green society 1

Win Prizes Worth Rs 1 Lakh For Your Housing Society’s Sustainable Initiatives; Apply Now!
Clueless

‘I Was Clueless What To Do After Class 10; A Gap Year Changed My Life’
budget (1)

Budget 2023: 5 Things To Know About National Data Governance Policy & DigiLocker
collage_maker-01-feb-2023-11.31-am-sixteen_nine

What’s Cheaper & What’s Costlier: How Budget 2023 Will Impact Your Expenses
budget

Budget 2023: Highlights from Railways, Urban Infrastructure & Housing
Budget 2023

Budget 2023: No Tax on Income Upto Rs 7 Lakh; What is The New Direct Tax Regime
IAS-Pond-Restoration-Image-2-1674220896 new

‘How I Saved a Dying Historical Pond With 125 Volunteers & No Govt Funds’ – IAS Officer
Electric wheelchair

Bagging Rs 1 Cr on Shark Tank, IIT Grad’s Electric Wheelchairs Can Be Gamechangers
X
X
 
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement