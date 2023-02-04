IIT Kharagpur Announces 8-Week Free Online Course on 5G Technology; Apply Now

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has invited applications for a free online course on 5G technology. The eight-week course titled Evolution of Air Interface Towards 5G will educate students on air interface — one of the most important elements that differentiate between 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G.

Although the course is open to any interested professional or student, it would be most beneficial for students interested in telecommunications engineering, senior undergraduate students, graduate-level students, MS and PhD students, and practising engineers in wireless communications.

So far, 1,340 learners have enrolled for the course, which will be conducted by Suvra Sekhar Das, associate professor at the G S Sanyal School of Telecommunications in IIT Kharagpur.

Things to know:

The course is free.

Students can appear for a proctored exam conducted by the institute to get certified. The examination fee is Rs 1,000.

The e-certificate will be provided based on the candidate’s performance in the final examination.

The final score will be calculated based on 25 percent of the average assignment score and 75 percent of the proctored certification exam. The average assignment score will be the average of the best six out of the eight assignments given in the course.

Hard copies of the e-certificate will not be provided.

How to apply:

The course is offered on the official website wherein you must sign up and enrol using an email address.

The course will be conducted from 20 February 2023 to 14 April 2023.

The last date for enrollment is 20 February 2023.

The examination will be conducted on 29 April 2023 in two slots: from 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm.

Edited by Pranita Bhat