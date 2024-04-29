Often paired with jalebi or gulab jamun and flavoured with dry fruits, this Indian dessert melts in your mouth. If you have not guessed it yet, it's Rabri.

This 160-year-old outlet in Jaipur has been a favourite spot for sweet lovers all around the country serving over 1,500 customers in a single day! Founded in 1957 by Parmanand Jain, a wrestler, it is currently run by Deepak Chhabra, his great-great-grandson. Here is a small history of how this iconic recipe came into being.

Before starting this shop ‘Mahaveer Rabri Bhandar’, Parmanand Jain used to work as a cook in the royal kitchen.

Parmanand was slow-boiling the milk when he accidentally reduced it too much. When he called his wrestler friends to try the reduced milk, they were in awe of the taste.

Thereafter, Parmanand Jain started making rabri regularly and soon, it became a must-have in royal feasts and special occasions. Later, he opened a shop to serve the taste to the whole city.

Deepak informs that Parmanand ran the shop for 60 years before passing it down to his sons.

“He had three sons: Dasulal Jain, Kapurchand Jain, and Mohanlal Jain. All three brothers were into pehalwani (wrestling) but only Kapurchandji could achieve great fame. He was the head of all 54 akharas (wrestling grounds) in Jaipur and earned the title of Ustaad (Master),” he says. In later years, when akharas were no longer in vogue, the family converted them into a manufacturing unit for rabri.

After Deepak joined the family business in 1998, he opened three new outlets in the city.

What sets the family’s rabri apart is that they kept the design of the utensil the same. They make it in a large parcha (a deep cylindrical vessel) unlike other vendors who use a kadhai (a broad round container) to make the sweet dish.

On average, the eatery makes 150 kg of rabri every day. Once sold for two anas (back then, anas were a form of currency and 16 anas make Re 1), the rabri is now sold for Rs 500 per kg.

