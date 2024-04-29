This 160-year-old outlet in Jaipur has been a favourite spot for sweet lovers all around the country serving over 1,500 customers in a single day! Founded in 1957 by Parmanand Jain, a wrestler, it is currently run by Deepak Chhabra, his great-great-grandson. Here is a small history of how this iconic recipe came into being.
“He had three sons: Dasulal Jain, Kapurchand Jain, and Mohanlal Jain. All three brothers were into pehalwani (wrestling) but only Kapurchandji could achieve great fame. He was the head of all 54 akharas (wrestling grounds) in Jaipur and earned the title of Ustaad (Master),” he says. In later years, when akharas were no longer in vogue, the family converted them into a manufacturing unit for rabri.