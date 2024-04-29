Founded by Kumar Ranjan, eFeed is an agri-tech startup that recently appeared on Shark Tank India. It has already benefited around 4,70,000 farmers with its innovative cattle diet plans.

Kumar Ranjan always wanted to create something that had a social impact. So after working for seven years in the automotive industry, he was eager to look out for opportunities that helped him create a sustainable impact with his work.

This search led him to poultry farms to understand the issues that farmers faced during the initial phases of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He learnt that most farmers were making less profit because of low milk production by their cattle. He also noticed farmers leaving their cows to fend for themselves in search of food.

Ranjan noticed similar issues in the aqua industries in India too.  He explains, “In the aquaculture sector, excess or improper fodder leads to the formation of green algae-like layers on water, due to an increase in the ammonia proportion. Excess ammonia often leads to infection in fish, resulting in the mortality rate to shoot up.”

Thus to emphasise the nutritional value and health of animals, Ranjan decided to find a solution.

With his startup eFeed, Ranjan educates the farmers “to understand the nutrition requirements of cattle, like protein and fat. These are crucial elements that determine and ultimately help improve the health of cattle, thereby increasing productivity.”

