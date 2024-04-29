Kumar Ranjan always wanted to create something that had a social impact. So after working for seven years in the automotive industry, he was eager to look out for opportunities that helped him create a sustainable impact with his work.
Ranjan noticed similar issues in the aqua industries in India too. He explains, “In the aquaculture sector, excess or improper fodder leads to the formation of green algae-like layers on water, due to an increase in the ammonia proportion. Excess ammonia often leads to infection in fish, resulting in the mortality rate to shoot up.”