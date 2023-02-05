Bihar’s Litti Chokha to Assam’s Lal Chah: 10 Best Food To Try at Indian Railway Stations

We know that India has one of the largest railway systems in the world. That said, now, we have trains running at the speed of 180 km/h and railway stations that look no less than an airport.

And if you want to try interesting food as you travel by train, here is a list of the best foods available at railway stations across the country.

1. Litti Chokha of Patna Junction, Bihar

Litti Chokha; Image for representational purposes only

A traditional dish, litti chokha might just be the spicy food you need to satisfy your cravings. A mix of spices and sattu (roasted black chickpea flour), served with simple veggie mash, is the best of Bihari cuisine.

2. Kozhikode Halwa of Kozhikode Railway Station, Kerala

Halwa; Image for representational purposes only

If you are in Kozhikode, then you should not miss eating their famous halwa. The sweet, rubbery and dry fruit-loaded sweet dish is a treat from heaven.

3. Lal Chah of Guwahati Railway Station, Assam

Lal Chah; Image for representational purposes only

Lal Chah is a slow-brewed black tea of Assam that is taken with a generous amount of sugar. Besides being a delight to your taste buds, it is also said to improve immunity and aid digestion.

4. Rava Dosa of Chennai Central, Tamil Nadu

Rava Dosa; Image for representational purposes only

Another gem of a dish that you cannot miss is rava dosa at Chennai Central. This popular South-Indian breakfast item is made using semolina, cumin, ginger, coriander leaves and green chillies.

5. Kanda Poha of Ratlam Junction, Madhya Pradesh

Kanda poha; Image for representational purposes only

Originating in Maharashtra, when kanda poha reached Madhya Pradesh, people embraced it as a breakfast item as well as a tea-time snack. Made of flattened rice, tossed in onion, green chillies, peanuts, and spices, the dish is an instant favourite for many.

6. Fish Curry, Tatanagar Junction, Jharkhand

Fish curry; Image for representational purposes only

If you are in Jharkhand and your train stops at Tatanagar Junction, then you have to try their fish curry. As the name suggests, it is fresh fish dipped in lip-smacking curry paste, served with rice and salad.

7. Kadhi Kachori of Ajmer Junction, Rajasthan

Kachori; Image for representational purposes only

Kachori is one of the dishes that evoke pride and emotion in North Indians. In Ajmer, it is served with kadhi, a soupy dish primarily made with curd and buttermilk. The kachori is made of urad dal and served with green chilli by the side.

8. Moong Dal Pakoda of Bareilly Junction, Uttar Pradesh

Moong dal pakoda; Image for representational purposes only

While many might consider pakodas a monsoon delicacy, Bareilly’s moong dal pakodas can be enjoyed at any time of the year. Served with green chutney, it is a delicious snack.

9. Lassi of Amritsar Junction, Punjab

Lassi; Image for representational purposes only

Punjab’s delicious drink, lassi, is globally well-known. If you too like to indulge in lassi, then you have to try the one in Amritsar Junction. Usually served in earthen pots with generous amounts of sugar, it is sure to win your tastebuds as well as your heart.

10. Sandesh of Howrah Junction, West Bengal

Sandesh; Image for representational purposes only

Talking of sweet dishes and not mentioning sandesh won’t be fair. Every Bengali’s pride possession, sandesh is a sweet dish made out of milk and sugar, or sometimes jaggery.

How many of these dishes have you tried so far?

Edited by Pranita Bhat