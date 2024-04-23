 
Close
Igniting Ideas For impact

Embarking on a transformative journey through six chapters, we traverse India's landscape, exploring pioneering startups and their revolutionary...

9 months
We value your thoughts! Share your feedback with us here – because your Voice Matters! See more details

Follow Us On

Download App

Careers With Purpose
Home/Stories/Education

‘I Started With 5 Kids, Now I Teach 105’: Delhi Constable’s Free School Helps Kids Dream Big

Doing odd jobs around Delhi, these kids were deprived of education and opportunities. When constable Than Singh saw their plight, he jumped to action and started teaching them for free. Here's their story.

‘I Started With 5 Kids, Now I Teach 105’: Delhi Constable’s Free School Helps Kids Dream Big

Every day, more than 100 young kids flock to the Red Fort parking area where Than Singh and his group of volunteers wait for them.

For the past nine years, the Delhi police constable has been running a school on the premises of the Lal Qila called ‘Than Singh Ki Pathshala’.

It was in 2015 that he first saw a few children selling plastic bottles on streets and picking up rags near Red Fort. “Many tourists would come and click their photos, mocking their circumstances, I hated to see that. These children were doing odd jobs for Rs 50 because their parents did not have enough resources to take care of them,” he says. 

“I also found these children were eating gutka (betel nut). There are many people who influence children to walk the wrong path, but very few come forward to help them. I wanted to look for options so that these children could do what they are meant to do at this age – study,” he says.

Since then, Than Singh volunteered to teach these kids so that they are able to come to a little par with their peers. “My main objective to teach these children was to prevent them from committing crimes in the future and instil good behaviour among them,” he adds.

Watch this video to know more about Than Singh Ki Pathshala-

YouTube player

Edited by Padmashree Pande.

If you found our stories insightful, informative, or even just enjoyable, we invite you to consider making a voluntary payment to support the work we do at The Better India. Your contribution helps us continue producing quality content that educates, inspires, and drives positive change.

Choose one of the payment options below for your contribution-

₹201 ₹501 ₹1001

By paying for the stories you value, you directly contribute to sustaining our efforts focused on making a difference in the world. Together, let’s ensure that impactful stories continue to be told and shared, enriching lives and communities alike.

Thank you for your support. Here are some frequently asked questions you might find helpful to know why you are contributing?

Support the biggest positivity movement section image Support the biggest positivity movement section image

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Google News Icon

This story made me

  • feel inspired icon
    97
  • more aware icon
    121
  • better informative icon
    89
  • do something icon
    167

Tell Us More

Shorts

Shorts

See All
"I have represented India in Kalbelia in over 165 countries."~ Gulabo Sapera #internationaldanceday image Play Icon
#WhenWomenLead image Play Icon
This Kolkata fish seller has been giving free education to poor children for the last 40 years! image Play Icon
Witness one such zero-waste wedding with @earthsitters. #zerowaste #sustainableweddings image Play Icon
#Gukesh has made history by becoming the youngest player ever to win the FIDE Candidates Tournament. image Play Icon
Padma Bhushan Usha Uthup || The Queen of POP #Shorts #Music image Play Icon
Read more on:
X
X
 
Current Story

‘I Started With 5 Kids, Now I Teach 105’: Delhi Constable’s Free School Helps Kids Dream Big