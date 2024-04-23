 
‘Garam Masala’ to Biryani Powder: 7 Detailed Recipes To Make Your Own Spice Mixes At Home

Sambar masala, garam masala, chicken masala and more -- here's how you can make these most commonly used spice mixes with ingredients available in your kitchen.

You should consider reevaluating your purchases and their impact on your health if you rely on pre-packaged spice mixes or masalas in your kitchen. Here’s why!

Singapore and Hong Kong have recently banned the sale of MDH and Everest masalas citing the presence of carcinogenic ethylene oxide in its spices. The spice blends under contention are MDH’s ‘Madras Curry Powder’, ‘Sambhar Masala Powder’, ‘Curry Powder’, and Everest’s ‘Fish Curry Masala’.

Ethylene oxide is made from fossil fuels such as petroleum or natural gas, and is often used by spice manufacturers to lend a long shelf life to their products despite the Food Safety and Standards of Authority India (FSSAI) not permitting the use of ethylene oxide in any food product.

The FSSAI has now started taking samples of various spices from the market to check their quality and the presence of the cancer-causing substance.

In light of the rising suspicion of buying spices at the store, we have created a list of spice mixes that can be easily prepared at home using ingredients readily available in your kitchen.

1. Homemade garam masala

From curries to soup, garam masala is widely used in Indian cuisines to make any regular recipe fragrant and flavourful. It typically includes cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, and other aromatic ingredients, adding warmth and depth to dishes.

homemade garam masala recipe

2. Homemade sambar masala

This flavourful mix of whole spices improves the taste of the traditional South Indian lentil-based stew, sambar. This masala is known for its aromatic blend of spices and strong, spicy, and slightly sweet flavour. While it is commonly added during the cooking process while preparing sambar, it can also be sprinkled on top as a garnish.

Homemade sambar masala recipe

3. Homemade pav bhaji masala

This spice mix is used to enhance the pav bhaji recipe that is cooked using mashed potato and other vegetables. It is the ultimate fusion of spices that can tantalise any tastebuds with its flavour punch and delightful aroma.

Homemade pav bhaji masala recipe

4. Homemade fish curry masala

This spice mix adds a hot, spicy, and aromatic flavour to fish curries and other similar dishes. The fine blend of spices creates a delicious balance of sour, sweet, and spicy flavours.

Homemade fish curry masala recipe

5. Homemade chicken curry masala

The aromatic masala is prepared by blending the right amounts of these spices and herbs. The chicken curry masala infuses deeper flavours to the chicken as it slowly cooks.

Homemade chicken curry masala recipe

6. Homemade chaat masala

This spice mix is typically used to add flavour to chaat or street foods. With a tangy, tart, spicy, sour flavour and a hint of sweetness, it gives a distinct taste to any recipe. Often it is also sprinkled as a garnish on salads, chaats, snacks, and lemonade.

Homemade chaat masala recipe

7. Homemade biryani masala

The popular South Asian rice dish, biryani gets its signature taste, aromatic smell, and exquisite flavours from the mix of spices like cloves, cinnamon, rose petals, cardamom, and mace. Even a small amount of this specially grounded spice mix can elevate the flavours of your preparation.

Homemade biryani masala recipe

Edited by Pranita Bhat

Support the biggest positivity movement section image Support the biggest positivity movement section image

Tell Us More

