Architect’s Dreamy Home Wrapped Around a Giant Tree Defines True Sustainability 

George Ramapuram, founder of Earthitects, is an expert in designing homes in harmony with nature. Estate Paathiri, his project in Wayanad, Kerala, is built around a decades-old tree and preserves the ecosystem by seamlessly blending indoor-outdoor living.

For George Ramapuram, the founder of Bengaluru-based architecture company Earthitects, every home project he undertakes is a testimony of his love for nature. “Nature is the greatest design to ever exist,” he remarks when asked about the inspiration for his unique homes.

Most of his estates have one thing in common — nature in its wildest form. The architect keenly follows the design of nature and constructs the homes based on his observations. One of his estates is built around a decades-old tree, which adorns yellow flowers every season.

“The tree on Estate Paathiri existed on the land years before we found it, and I wanted to ensure that it stays there for a long time to come. It passes right through the master bedroom of the home,” he shares in a conversation with The Better India.

Inspiration comes from home

Located in Wayanad, Kerala, Estate Paathiri is the perfect place to seek solace. While the world bustles with noises, here you will wake up to the sounds of birds chirping in the morning.

The reason and inspiration for nature being a recurring theme in George’s work goes back to his childhood. Born in Coorg, George says he grew up around nature. “I went to a school in Ooty, covered with forest all around. It was this proximity to nature that made me feel one with it. Now I believe that there is no material or design that can be superior to what nature has to offer,” he says.

Calling the place a natural oasis, he says, “In our earlier projects we have always ensured that the place is full of trees and greenery but this particular one is unique. Its focal point is a tree itself, which is very fascinating.”

The green haven is a home for the current owners of the property — Cherian T Ramapuram and his family. “When we work on a project, we try to be in sync with our clients’ requirements. While most of the ideas for the home were ours, the client always resonated with what we presented to them. They were very keen on preserving the nature around the property,” says George.

The estate is named after a decades-old tree that stands on the property.

With a green signal from the owners, George and his team chalked out the designs for the 1.25 acres of land area.

Home to hundreds of chirpy visitors

Time stands still at the Estate Paathiri.

“Tucked on a hillside with beautiful views on all sides, the land was a breath of fresh air. When we started designing, we wanted to make it a homage to the tree. The tree has a magnificent presence, so the estate was named Paathiri after it,” shares George, adding that the word ‘paathiri’ is the Malayalam name for the tree.

Visualising the layout of the place, he says, “Since the property is situated on a hillside, our approach was to maximise the panoramic views from every room. To achieve this, we designed the layout in three levels.”

The first level encompasses the living room, dining area, kitchen, and master bedroom. “This level also features a sky deck that connects to the veranda on the second level, providing stunning views. The second level, positioned slightly lower, houses two additional bedrooms with skylit baths and a family living area,” he says.

A bridge connects this level to the first, which allows a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces. “Surrounded by nature, the property also has a third level that includes a pool, gazebo, sky deck, lily pond, and dining deck area. This setup ensures that residents can enjoy a close connection with nature and enjoy breathtaking vistas from every vantage point,” he shares.

The home is constructed using natural materials from the locality.

The architects also used natural materials for the construction of the house.

“Sustainability, in essence, revolves around the concept of long-term viability. It’s about ensuring that our actions and choices can be maintained over time without depleting resources or harming the environment. In our project, sustainability is at the core of our design philosophy,” says George.

All the materials utilised are natural and locally sourced, he informs. “This includes rubble stone walls made from locally available stones as well as log rafters made from eucalyptus, which is abundant in the area. By using materials found in the vicinity, we’ve not only reduced transportation-related emissions but also honoured the traditional building practices of the region,” he informs.

For the construction of the estate, no trees were cut. “We did not want to disturb the nature. We decided to design around it instead,” he says, adding that the estate is also visited by a plethora of birds — including crimson-fronted barbet, Malabar hornbill, white-cheeked barbet, orange minivet, red-whiskered bulbul, blue-capped rock thrush, grey wagtail, and white-browed wagtail.

The property has also incorporated an ancient rock that sits in the bedroom. “It was found on the property and it is massive. We wanted to incorporate it into the design and not move it away from the property. Hence, it sits, presently, in the owner’s bedroom seamlessly blurring the line between indoors and outdoors,” he says.

The estate is surrounded by trees that keep the house 2-3 degrees cooler.

Since the property is covered with greenery all around, providing it with shade from the heat, George claims that the house remains 2 to 4 degrees cooler than other homes in the vicinity. “The property also channels all its water to recharge the underground water levels,” he adds.

A summer oasis for the family, for George, the project was much more than just a building. “The presence of mountain squirrels and birds in the trees is a testament to the natural ecosystem thriving around the property today. It underscores the importance of preserving the environment and maintaining biodiversity. Without the trees, these creatures wouldn’t have a habitat, and we would lose the joyful sounds of birdsong that greet us here every morning,” he says.

Having visited the property recently, George reiterates that seeing the biodiversity thrive in the house “made me feel like my team and I have done a great job.”

(Edited by Pranita Bhat; All pictures credit: Team Earthitects)

