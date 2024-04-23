‘Tests Your Mental Strength’: Why 2 Indians Swam For Over 10 Hrs Covering 32 Km In Indian Ocean

Bharat Sachdeva and Shaaswat Sharma swam non-stop across the challenging 32 km stretch near the Ram Setu in 10 hours 30 minutes. Their aim? To promote adventure sports and open swimming in India.

On 14 April, 2024, at 5 am, the coast of Talaimannar in Sri Lanka was a bustling hub of activity. A team was busy checking arrangements and making sure all the documents and safety measures were in place. Amidst this flurry of activity, two men sat calm and composed, as they were about to attempt one of the most difficult challenges of their life — swimming across the Palk Strait.

Their swim in the open ocean started shortly after 5 am, and Bharat Sachdeva and Shaaswat Sharma swam across the challenging 32 km stretch near the Ram Setu in 10 hours 30 minutes, non-stop.

They encountered choppy waters and tough weather, but nothing deterred the two swimmers from their target. They battled sea sickness, rough waters, sunburn, and many mental challenges to finish this extraordinary feat.

More than the physical barriers, it was a battle of the mind and emotions, share the two swimmers. “Every time we felt sick, or had to swim over the choppy waters, we just thought of our goal, and that kept us going. It was emotionally and physically draining, but the bigger picture kept us going,” Bharat tells The Better India.

For the two athletes, this swimming expedition goes beyond challenging their limits, it aims to promote adventure sports and open swimming in India, raise awareness about water safety and prevent drowning incidents while fostering universal brotherhood and friendship among neighbouring countries. These goals of creating more athletes and swimmers in India kept the duo fighting till they reached Dhanushkodi.

Over 900 days of preparation

Bharat (40) is a health and wellness consultant, an international swimmer, and an Ironman triathlete. He has trained champions like M C Mary Kom, Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishan Yadav and more, as part of the high-performance coaching unit with the Indian Boxing Team preparing for the Tokyo Olympics.

Bharat and Shaaswat swam from Sri Lanka to India

Shaaswat Sharma (31), a technical architect, is an ultra long-distance swimmer, triathlete, national water polo player, and swimmer. He holds all India records and over 500 medals and trophies.

Both athletes started their foray into athletics at the school itself and participated in national and international competitions. After swimming in events around the world, they decided to embark on what they call “one of the toughest stretches in the world”.

“When we think of a tough swim, everyone always mentions places around the world, while forgetting that the Ram Setu stretch is one of the most difficult. Only a few have attempted and completed it, and we wanted to put it on the global map,” says Bharat.

With this idea in mind, and to foster positive relationships between India and Sri Lanka, they started preparations in earnest almost three years back, says the swimmer. They christened the expedition the ‘Ram Setu Swimming Expedition’, and started planning and practising for the event.

They prepared in different water and weather conditions with an experienced crew guiding them, and training them on water safety and preventing accidents.

While most of their practice was indoors, swimming in the open waters was a completely different ballgame, concedes Bharat, which accentuates the need for better infrastructure and investment to promote such sports in the country. He adds that open-water swimming is not a very popular sport in India, and needs to be promoted. And to also bring this to the public eye, the duo decided to set an example by accomplishing this incredible feat.

“Our efforts will be successful when we see more young talent from India opting for swimming and representing the country at prestigious national and international platforms,” says Bharat.

To undertake this initiative, the swimmers received permissions from relevant authorities like the Ministry of External Affairs, India (MEA); Ministry of Defence, India (MoD); Ministry of Health, India (MoHFW); High Commission of India in Sri Lanka; Ministry of Defence, Sri Lanka; and other Government bodies.

Testing your mental and physical fitness

After preparing and getting the necessary permissions from the two Governments, the Navy and the Coast Guard, the two swimmers left for Sri Lanka from Dhanushkodi on 13 April, 2024, by boat. The boat ride itself was challenging and led to severe motion sickness. They slept on the boat overnight.

The duo aim to promote adventure sports and open water swimming in India.

After spending over 15 hours in the boat, they started their swim the next morning, motivated by their crew and the Sri Lankan Navy. The 32 km swim was conducted under the supervision of experts, who helped the swimmers navigate and provided nutrition during the swim.

“The road to success and the road to failure are almost exactly the same. It’s the practice, both mental and physical, along with belief in one’s ability that differentiates between the two,” says Shaaswat.

The water was very choppy on the day of the swim, unlike the condition they had practised in. Yet, the two didn’t let anything deter them that day. “There are moments when you can lose your breath and composure. The water can be very unforgiving. You face certain life and death moments, but remember, that you must respect the process. Take the leap of faith and have the courage to move forward,” adds Bharat.

The last few hours were excruciating, their skin was completely burnt, the water rough, and their energy low. They kept their eyes on the prize and focused on the outcome, and their goal for doing this swim. The crew also kept cheering and motivating them, helping them navigate the turbulent waters. It was a test of their mental and emotional strength.

“For me, this achievement has a very high spiritual and cultural significance. As a national swimmer, I have participated in several challenges, but crossing the Ram Setu is one for the country. While we were swimming the stretch, we were filled with mixed emotions, of celebrating the spirit of universal brotherhood, and on the other hand, calling out to the nation to nurture swimming as a key sport in the country,” says Shaaswat.

They were greeted by hundreds of young boys and girls at Dhanushkodi, making it all worth it.

“It all boils down to proper planning and collaboration. If you dream and put in the effort, there are people to support you. Dream big, follow your passion, and don’t hesitate to extend your voice and ask for help. We need more youngsters getting into swimming as a sport,” says Bharat.

Edited by Pranita Bhat