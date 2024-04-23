Sambar Powder to Pav Bhaji Masala: 8 Organic Spice Brands To Choose For Your Kitchen

FSSAI is investigating high levels of carcinogenic ethylene oxide in some popular spice mixes manufactured by MDH and Everest. Here are a few Indian organic spice brands offering alternatives devoid of harmful chemicals and artificial colours.

Recently, Hong Kong and Singapore withdrew four spice mixes from popular Indian spice brands MDH Pvt Ltd and Everest Food Products Pvt Ltd, alleging the presence of carcinogenic ethylene oxide at levels surpassing permissible limits.

Made from fossil fuels such as petroleum or natural gas, ethylene oxide is used to manufacture synthetic chemicals, polymers, plastics, pharmaceuticals, and detergents or fumigants. Often spice manufacturers use ethylene oxide to lend a long shelf life to their products.

It is to be noted that the Food Safety and Standards of Authority India (FSSAI) doesn’t permit the use of ethylene oxide in any food product. Amid the controversy, FSSAI has announced the testing of samples of MDH and Everest spice mixes.

“Spices and spice blends like those flagged are commonly used in household cooking across multiple dishes. This can lead to chronic, persistent exposure over time, which has been linked to an increased risk of cancers like leukemia, stomach cancer, and breast cancer,” New Delhi-based nutritionist Kanika Narang told The Indian Express.

“Until more rigorous testing and remediation efforts are undertaken by the brands involved, it is prudent for consumers to avoid the identified products entirely and seek out alternative spice sources with transparent safety profiles,” she suggested.

Many Indian organic spice brands sell organically grown spices.

As an everyday food product that is used by almost every Indian household, spices ought to be grown the right way. So, we have curated a list of Indian organic spice brands that grow a myriad of spice varieties organically, free from additives and chemicals.

1. The Divine Foods

Started by Tamil Nadu’s Kiru Maikkapillai, this brand sells organic turmeric powder by sourcing turmeric in its purest form directly from native organic farmers. Products of Divine Foods are available online through their website as well as through Amazon — not only in India but also in countries like Canada, Australia, and Singapore.

2. Green Sense

Started by Siddharth Sacheti, this organic brand sells spices like whole coriander, green cardamom, pepper, and whole fennel among others. The products have been organically certified by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and the International Organisation for Standardisation (HACCP), ensuring the quality and safety of their products.

3. Satva Organic

This brand offers a range of organic products certified by FSSAI, India Organic, and USDA. Known for the freshness and chemical-free nature of their produce, Satva Organic sells processed turmeric, ginger, and coriander.

4. NatureLand Organics

Started by two agriculturist brothers, Ajeet Godara and Arvind Godara, this organic grocery brand provides only organically grown spices — including organic bay leaves and powdered garam masala, black pepper, red chillies, asafoetida, and kasuri methi (dried fenugreek).

5. Himalaya2Home

This venture is aimed at delivering all-organic and chemical-free products directly from Uttarakhand’s farmers to consumers across India. It offers a diverse portfolio of over 140 organic products — including 20 kinds of spices such as organic bay leaves, cinnamon sticks, and dried Bhut Jolokia/ghost pepper. Each product is grown, processed, and packaged ethically and sustainably without using chemical fertilisers or pesticides, promoting organic consumption.

6. Asmita Organic Farms

This Mumbai-based organic spice brand grows spices organically; they are produced with natural manure and composting elements. It offers a wide range of spices including carom seeds, fenugreek, mustard, black pepper, cardamom, coriander, and cloves. The brand claims to deliver 100 percent natural, pure, organic products grown without the use of artificial chemicals or preservatives. It has certification from FSSAI, India Organic, and USDA Organic.

7. Praakritik

It is a certified organic and fair trade company that sells spices such as whole black pepper, chilli powder, cumin powder, ajwain, saunf, ginder powder, garam masala, along with superfoods like Himalayan pink salt, moringa powder and coconut sugar. Its farms are spread across villages in Maharashtra and Gujarat where farm fresh produce is sourced to be supplied at consumer’s doorsteps.

8. Pure & Sure

This Bengaluru-based food brand offers several spices and mixes including organic sambar powder, rasam powder, pav bhaji masala, and saffron. It works with small and marginal farmers and trains them to create long-term, consistent impacts via organic practices in farming.

