How To Attract Birds to Your Locality? Punjab Teacher’s 30000 Nests Are Working Their Magic

The sound of chirping birds, a childhood normality back in our hometowns, is a rarity in our busy, big city lives today. Several familiar creatures and birds that were a huge part of our lives earlier are getting fewer and far in between.

A similar trend was noted by Faridkot-based Gurpreet Singh, an environment lover at heart and a teacher by profession.

He mentions how people usually do activities based in nature but very often, nothing serious or impactful emerges from it. “People go on bird watching expeditions to photograph them. It is a fun activity but we should also do something for these birds too,” he says.

He wanted to do something about the situation and started planting trees in Faridkot, Firozpur, Muktsar in Punjab and the forests near the cities to attract birds, and was soon joined by his friends and family.

This was the inception of BEERH (Birds Environment and Earth Reviving Hands), under which Gurpreet has planted lakhs of trees in the jungle areas around Faridkot. In hopes of attracting birds, he also placed mud nests on the trees.

Today, these 30,0000 nests are home to lakhs of indigenous birds of 14 different species such as myna, owls, sparrows, house sparrows, parrots, bulbul, pigeons, among others, he says.

If you wish to join his cause, you can reach him at 9501900588.

Watch this video to find out more about Gurpreet’s work:

(Edited by Padmashree Pande)