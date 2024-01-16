Why a 65-YO Behind Goa’s Eco-Village Quit His Job to Build His Own Slice of Paradise

After learning about the ugly side of development projects as a lawyer, Panta Ferrao quit his job and went on to create ‘Khaama Kethna’ -- an eco-village nestled in Goa’s jungles.

Having spent his childhood in the lap of nature, Panta Ferrao was introduced to the ugly side of developmental projects while working as a lawyer.

To him, the environmental jeopardies were of great personal concern.

To counter this, the 65-year-old quit his corporate job to build an eco-village – ‘Khaama Kethna’ – that respects nature and its rhythm.

Nestled in the forests near Agonda beach in Goa’s jungles, ‘Khaama Kethna’ is an attempt to bring back the lost magic of nature into urban settings.

Khaama Kethna means ‘work of love on land’ and symbolises the creation of a new world for today. And it sure does live up to its name!

The tree houses and the cottages here are constructed using bamboo, rice husk, and straw. “Every cottage is designed to incorporate the trees and surrounding life forms of the jungle. Every space always allows nature to pass through and flow into it. This sends the message that we are not separate from nature but rather an integral part of it,” he says.

Ferrao also used refurbished bamboo, and recycled scrap — from pillars and beams to rafters, window frames and discarded furniture — to build Khaama Kethna.

What is even more amazing is the concept of compost toilets with both the compost and the greywater used to nourish trees. The shower water drains into the garden where it recharges the water table and is used for the plants.

This eco-village also hosts cultural workshops on meditation, yoga, naturopathy, carpentry, music, and much more. But Ferrao’s favourite thing to do is to enjoy the sunset in solitude in the lap of nature. “No amount of urban luxuries could beat the view,” he says as he cherishes his dream come true.

Watch how Panta Ferrao built the eco-village in the forests of Goa:

Edited by Padmashree Pande