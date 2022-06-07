10 Tree Houses In India For An Unforgettable Vacation 40 Feet In The Air

Imagine living in the middle of a forest in a tree house that is set several feet above the ground, offering stunning views of the bounding greenery around and the glimpses of wildlife in their natural habitat.

Fortunately, you don’t need to leave things only to the imagination. If you are looking for an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life, here’s a curated list of some of the best tree houses around the country.

1. The Machan, Maharashtra

An eco-resort located in Jambulne, one of 25 biological hotspots of the world, offers a unique stay on tree houses rising 30 – 45 feet above the forest and also in ground-based cabins. These dwellings, situated in the middle of a private tropical forest in the Western Ghats give a stunning view of the valley below and are ideal for those looking to escape into nature.

Just a few hours’ drive from Mumbai and Pune city, The Machan makes a perfect option for a peaceful and isolated weekend getaway with friends and family.

Location: Lonavala, Maharashtra

How to get there:

The Machan is located about 17 km from Lonavala. It is a 2.5-hour drive from Mumbai and a 1.5-hour drive from Pune.

If you are taking a train, you can get down at the Lonavala station and then book a cab to The Machan resort.

Cost per night: Rs 13,000 and upwards (includes breakfast)

2. The Vythiri Resort, Kerala

With five tree houses, the Vythiri resort is set high above the lush canopy of a rainforest. These tree houses with thatch roofs and bamboo walls built by the indigenous tribes of the region, with locally sourced materials, contain all domestic comforts. They use the natural spring water that flows down from the surrounding hills and also harvests solar energy. Each tree house can be accessed through a hanging bridge or a single stairway.

Monsoon is considered to be the best time to enjoy the beauty of the rainforest. The resort also has an Ayurvedic spa, swimming pool, games room and health club. Besides, the guests can enjoy some exciting activities including rainforest treks, bird watching, trips to spice plantations and jungle expeditions.

Location: Wayanad, Kerala

How to get there:

The nearest airport is in Kozhikode, which is around 75 km from Vythiri. After getting down at the station it is recommended to take a cab to the resort.

The Nilambur Road station is the nearest railway station accessible to Vythiri, which is approximately 80 km away. After getting down at the station it is recommended to travel in a cab to the resort.

Cost per night: Rs 20,000 (includes breakfast, lunch and dinner)

3. Vanya Tree House, Kerala

Located on a 10-acre hillside filled with organic plantation and gigantic trees adjacent to the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary in Thekkady, the Vanya Tree House offers a panoramic view of forests, and ridges and mountains. Besides, it is a perfect place to get a glimpse of the variety of wild animals roaming in their natural habitat.

The guests are taken on a vehicle to the base camp from where they need to trek uphill for a kilometre to reach the drawbridge which leads to the tree house base. Every evening the drawbridge is folded back for safety.

The tree house has a bedroom, a washroom and toilet and a sit-out to see animals that pass by. They serve Kerala cuisine in a home-cooked style.

Location: Thekkady, Kerala

How to get there: The nearest airport is the Madurai airport which is about 136 km away and the nearest railway station is Kottayam which is at a distance of 114 km.

Cost per night: Rs 19,000 (includes breakfast, lunch and dinner)

4. Tree House Hideaway, Madhya Pradesh

Located near the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Tree House Hideaway is known for its unique tree-houses, which allow travellers to experience nature at its best. Each tree house is named after the trees upon which they are built such as Mahua, Tendu, Peepal, Banyan and Palash.

Set in 21 acres of dense jungle, the property has its resident species of birds, reptiles and animals residing around the forest trees thus creating a perfect jungle retreat. The tree houses exhibit a fusion of contemporary design and traditional jungle living with earth tones and eco essentials making them blend harmoniously with nature.

The air-conditioned room features a seating area, a wardrobe and an attached bathroom. The balcony offers a stunning view of the lush green landscape around. Besides they organise a safari in the tiger reserve every evening.

Location: Bandhavgarh, Madhya Pradesh

How to get there:

Bandhavgarh is best connected by train from Umaria, Katni, Satna And Jabalpur railway stations. The Tala bus stand is 2 km away.

Besides, Bandhavgarh is well connected with Kanha & Panna National Park and also has easy access from major towns like Jabalpur, Satna, Khajuraho And Rewa.

Cost per night: Rs 20,000 and upwards (includes breakfast, lunch and dinner)

5. Tree House Resort, Rajasthan

Located at Nature Farms in the Syari Valley, Tree House Resort is only a 30 minutes drive from the pink city, Jaipur. It offers luxurious tree houses with great comfort and offers a stunning panoramic view of the Aravallis.

Built on top of Keekar trees, the tree houses are an effort to bring people back to nature. The tree houses are divided into luxury ‘nests’ that have all the necessary amenities with air-conditioned rooms, TV and furniture. The unique eco-resort houses an outdoor pool, tennis court and billiards room and offers interesting activities like jeep safaris, camel and elephant safaris in the jungle, birding and nature walks.

Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan

How to get there:

The Tree House is just a 15-minute drive from the historical Amber Fort and The Nahargarh (Tiger) Fort. The nearest airport is the Sanganer International Airport, located around 45 km away from the property.

Cost per night: Rs 13,000 and upwards (includes breakfast)

6. Tree House Cottages, Himachal Pradesh

Located in the Kullu-Manali valley, the Tree House Cottages are unique home stays run by a family amid a large orchard of apple, plum, pear, walnut, persimmon and several other trees. Surrounded by the mountains and not far from the river Beas, the property lets one relax and enjoy nature.

They offer three units of different styles of cottages including a tree house cottage with an amazing view of the Himalayas. Each cottage at the property is furnished tastefully and includes amenities like a fully-equipped kitchen, a fridge, room heaters and an attached western bathroom.

Location: Manali, Himachal Pradesh

How to get there: The property is 33 km from Kullu Manali Airport and 18 km from the Manali bus stand.

Cost per night: Rs 3,500 and upwards (includes breakfast)

7. Suro tree house Resort, Himachal Pradesh

Centrally located in Kaithalighat, the Suro tree house Resort offers a luxury stay in Shoghi, Shimla. Set amongst a deodar pine and oak forest, the tree house chalet accommodations offer breathtaking views of the mountains. This isolated tree house resort is an ideal place to get away from the hustle and bustle of urban living and to connect with nature.

The property has a restaurant that serves Indian food along with some global favourites including clay-fired oven pizza and pasta. The kitchen focuses on using locally-sourced organic produce.

Location: Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

How to get there:

The nearest railway station is in Shoghi and the property is just 15 km from Shimla and 105 km from Chandigarh.

Cost per night: Rs 12,900 and upwards (includes breakfast and dinner)

8. Khaama Kethna Eco Sustainable Village, Goa

The Khaama Kethna Eco Sustainable Village is located in Agonda, about 1.2 km from Agonda Beach. The property is spread across 12 acres of sub-tropical forest and the traditionally handcrafted cabanas and tree houses are surrounded by greenery in all directions.

The place provides an immersive experience of nature and an adventurous jungle experience. The property offers the guests a terrace, free WiFi and luggage storage space.

Location: Agonda, Goa

How to get there: The nearest airport is Dabolim, which is about 65 km from Khaama Kethna Eco Sustainable Village.

Cost per night: Rs 3,000 and above (Food not included)

9. Hornbill River Resort, Karnataka

Located in the serene lush greenery of the unexplored jungles of Dandeli in the northern part of Karnataka, the Hornbill River Resort boasts a peaceful ambience and scenic nature views. During the stay, the guests can indulge in numerous activities like trekking, bird-watching, boat rides, nature walk, fishing, and also an island visit.

Their wooden tree house features a double bed, wooden cabinets and all the basic amenities required to enjoy a convenient and comfortable stay. Also, the resort has an extended balcony that offers panoramic views of the lush greenery around.

Location: Dandeli, Karnataka

How to get there:

The Dharwad railway station is located at a distance of 73.2 km away from the property. The nearest airport is the Hubballi Airport which is located at a distance of 82.1 km and the Dandeli Bus Stand is located at a distance of 25.6 km from the property.

Cost per night: Rs 6,000 (includes breakfast, lunch and dinner)

10. Porcupine Castle Resort, Karnataka

Set on top of 300-acre coffee plantations surrounded by unending valleys and hills, the Porcupine Castle is a perfect location to enjoy the beauty of Coorg. They have several chalets and tree houses perched on black currant trees, 40 feet above the ground level offering excellent views of the plantations and reserve forests around.

The resort offers an infinity pool with gorgeous views of valleys and mountains, a multi-cuisine restaurant and also offers several recreational activities such as chess and cooking classes, sightseeing tours and estate walks.

Location: Coorg, Karnataka

How to get there: The Mysore Junction railway station is 96 km away from the property and the Mysore airport is at 108 km.

Cost per night: Rs 11,000 and upwards (includes breakfast)

