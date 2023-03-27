ISRO, NRSC Announce Multiple Vacancies; Salaries Up to Rs 56000/Month

Recruitment 2023: ISRO’s NRSC and Propulsion Complex have opened multiple job vacancies. Check your eligibility and how to apply here.

Trafficked by a Family Friend at 13, This Survivor Has Now Rehabilitated Over 4500 Girls

No Firewood, No LPG: How We Saved Our Village’s Forests & Became Carbon-Neutral

Indian Research Space Organisation (ISRO) has opened application processes for junior research fellow (JRF), research scientist and other posts. There are 34 vacancies under ISRO’s National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC).

Interested candidates can apply online through the official ISRO website. If you are interested, here’s what you need to know.

Things to know

The applications are open from 27 March and the last date to apply is 7 April 2023.

The job location for the selected candidates will be Hyderabad.

The selection process consists of a written test and an interview round.

There are multiple openings including junior research fellows (JRF), project associates, project scientists, etc.

The positions advertised are on a temporary basis for a period of one year, or end with the completion of a given project, whichever is earlier.

Candidates are requested not to send any physical copies of application forms, work experience or educational certificates by post.

The pay scale for JRFs and project associates is Rs 31,000 per month, and Rs 56,000 per month for project scientists.

IPRC announces vacancies

ISRO Propulsion Complex is also looking for candidates for various positions.

The openings include technical assistants — mechanical, electronics and communication, technicians, welder, plumbers, and heavy and light vehicle driver. The base salary is Rs 44,990 for technical assistants, Rs 21,700 for technicians, and Rs 19,900 for firemen and drivers.

The selections will be done on the basis of an entrance test and a skill test. The last date to apply is 24 March 2023. You can apply using the following steps.

How to apply:

Candidates can visit the official ISRO website to know their eligibility and apply for the openings.

Once you open the website, you can visit the ‘career’ tab available in the top menu.

Next, click on the ‘Click Here to Apply for Recruitment of various Temporary Research Personnel’

Fill out the application asking for the details of your career, education and some personal details.

Save the form and submit it. Do not forget to download and take a printout of the form for future reference.

Edited by Divya Sethu