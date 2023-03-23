How Should School Students Apply for ISRO’s Young Scientist Programme

ISRO has announced YUVIKA, a 12-day programme to encourage young students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math. Check your eligibility and how to apply here.

To impart basic knowledge about space technology and science to the youth with a budding interest in the fields, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is organising the YUva VIgyani KAryakram (YUVIKA) programme for school students.

The programme is aimed at encouraging students to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The programme also called Young Scientist Programme will be organised at seven centres of ISRO including Dehradun, Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Shillong, and Sriharikota.

Things to know

It is a 12-day programme that will be conducted from 15 to 26 May 2023.

Students must be in Class 9 as on 1 January 2023.

The selection is based on the marks obtained by the students in Class 8 or the last conducted exam, performance in an online quiz, participation in a science fair, rank in the olympiad, etc.

How to apply

Applications have to be submitted online.

Click here to register for the programme.

Verify your email as received after a successful registration.

Participate in SpaceQuiz. Read Quiz guidelines carefully before appearing for the quiz.

Fill in your personal profile and education details.

Upload necessary documents and submit.

Important dates

Registration for the programme started on 20 March 2023.

The last date to apply is 3 April 2023.

Edited by Divya Sethu