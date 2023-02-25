BEL Announces Vacancies for Electrical, Computer & Mechanical Engineers for Jobs in Pune

Bharat Electronics Limited, India’s leading professional electronics company under the Union Ministry of Defence, has invited applications from project engineers and trainee engineers for vacancies in its manufacturing unit located in Pune, Maharashtra.

The engineers must have graduated from the fields of electronics, communication, telecommunication, mechanical, electrical, and computer science or other related disciplines.

Initially, the project engineers will be offered a monthly salary of Rs 40,000, while trainee engineers will be offered a monthly salary of Rs 30,000.

Things to know

Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply.

There is a total of 29 vacancies — 13 for project engineers (BE, BTech or BSc in electronics, mechanical, electrical) and 16 for trainee engineers (BE, BTech or BSc in electronics, mechanical, electrical, computer science).

The application fee is Rs 472 for project engineers/officers and Rs 177 for trainee engineers.

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwBD categories are exempted from payment of the application fee.

The maximum age as on 1 February 2023 is 28 years for trainee engineers, whereas it is 32 years for project engineers and officers.

Selection will be through a written test and interview at Pune.

The selected participants will initially be engaged on a short-term basis.

How to apply?

Candidates are required to pre-register online to attend the written test.

Fill in all the relevant details and submit applications.

Upload copies of the relevant documents.

The link for pre-registration for attending the written test will be open from 22 February 2023 to 8 February 2023.

Check the official notification for detailed information.

Edited by Pranita Bhat