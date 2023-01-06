Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

NHPC Announces Vacancies for Engineering Grads, Salaries Up to 160000/Month

nhpc jobs

Recruitment 2023: The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has invited applications for 401 vacancies for trainee engineers and officers. Check your eligibility and how to apply here.

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has invited applications for 401 vacancies for trainee engineers and officers at various centres of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation. 

The hydropower board under the Union Ministry of Power will offer a monthly salary of up to Rs 1,60,000.

Things to know

  • Only Indian Nationals are eligible to apply.
  • There are total vacancies of 400 – 136 for trainee engineers (civil), 41 for trainee engineers (electrical), 108 for trainee engineers (mechanical), 99 for trainee officers (finance), 14 for trainee officers (HR), and 3 for trainee officers (law).
  • Only GATE 2022 score, UGC NET Dec 2021 and June 2022 score, and CLAT 2022 score is valid for this recruitment exercise.
  • Only CA/CMA Intermediate and Final aggregate scores are valid for the post of Trainee Officer (Finance).
  • The maximum age as on 25 January, 2023 is 30 years.
  • The pay scale is between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1,60,000 per month.

How to apply?

  • Log on to www.nhpcindia.com and click on the career tab.
  • Fill in all the relevant details and submit applications.
  • Submit scanned copies of the relevant documents.
  • An online application fee of Rs 295 including GST will also have to be paid. 
  • Take the printout of the registration slip/form generated by the system for future reference.

Important dates

  • The opening date for online application is 5 January, 2023 at 10 am.
  • The last date for submitting the online application is 25 January, 2023 at 11:55 pm.

In case of queries, write to recttcell2010@nhpc.nic.in 

Edited by Divya Sethu.

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
Shark tank

Winners of Rs 30 Lakh on Shark Tank, Friends Make India Fall in Love With Darjeeling Tea
Stargazing_11zon

Lost in Stars: 17 Best Pics from Stargazing Observatories Across India
Karnataka farmstay_11zon

Live in a Tree House, Learn Organic Farming & Chocolate Making at Karnataka Farmstay
Taruni (1)

Ex-Medical Student Used YouTube to Crack UPSC CSE in 1st Attempt Without Coaching
eco warriors

8 Ways Indians Took Path-Breaking Steps & Dedicated Their Lives to Protect the Planet
WS Cover

COVID-19 Booster Shot: 5 Things to Know About Bharat Biotech’s Intranasal Vaccine
Dream home_11zon

Bengaluru Couple Pays Zero Electricity Bill in Dream Home Made of Mud, Recycled Wood
hemp n co2

Hemp Startup Idea Born Out of Chronic Back Pain Earns Sister Duo Rs 50 Lakh in Revenue
education_board

Which Education Board Is Best for Your Kid? Survey Compares ICSE, CBSE, IB & More
last_film_show poster

All You Need to Know About ‘Last Film Show’, India’s Official Entry to Oscars 2023
RRR

RRR for Oscars 2023: The Real-Life Revolutionaries Who Inspired the Film
X
X
 
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement