NHPC Announces Vacancies for Engineering Grads, Salaries Up to 160000/Month

The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has invited applications for 401 vacancies for trainee engineers and officers at various centres of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation.

The hydropower board under the Union Ministry of Power will offer a monthly salary of up to Rs 1,60,000.

Things to know

Only Indian Nationals are eligible to apply.

There are total vacancies of 400 – 136 for trainee engineers (civil), 41 for trainee engineers (electrical), 108 for trainee engineers (mechanical), 99 for trainee officers (finance), 14 for trainee officers (HR), and 3 for trainee officers (law).

Only GATE 2022 score, UGC NET Dec 2021 and June 2022 score, and CLAT 2022 score is valid for this recruitment exercise.

Only CA/CMA Intermediate and Final aggregate scores are valid for the post of Trainee Officer (Finance).

The maximum age as on 25 January, 2023 is 30 years.

The pay scale is between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1,60,000 per month.

How to apply?

Log on to www.nhpcindia.com and click on the career tab.

Fill in all the relevant details and submit applications.

Submit scanned copies of the relevant documents.

An online application fee of Rs 295 including GST will also have to be paid.

Take the printout of the registration slip/form generated by the system for future reference.

Important dates

The opening date for online application is 5 January, 2023 at 10 am.

The last date for submitting the online application is 25 January, 2023 at 11:55 pm.

In case of queries, write to recttcell2010@nhpc.nic.in

Edited by Divya Sethu.