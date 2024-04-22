Ryan Dalton, the brains behind this endeavour, moved into the homestay in February 2019.
“It mimics the Himachali culture, how the Himachalis live and the tiny hardships they go through to live sustainably,” Ryan says.
Explaining with an example, he says, “The rural Himachalis don’t have the benefit of just opening a tap and getting hot water, it’s not that easy. Instead, they use a ‘hamam’ (a contraption with a space to light a fire underneath, which then heats the water).”
The whole family then takes turns filling up their buckets and carrying them into the showers.
Guests are also welcome to sketch outdoors with the variety of paints and crayons available. They are also taken on walks. “There are some hidden natural pools which only the locals know about. And there’s a natural waterfall where people can take a swim,” shares Ryan.
In keeping with local culture, instead of using processed oil, most of the daily cooking is done in ghee, because that’s what’s readily available for Himachalis.
“We have a stream that flows through our property and we take guests for a small walk there. The lingri grows in the stream from where it is plucked and cooked,” Ryan says.
In conclusion, Ryan says, “Sustainability is something we’ve pushed ourselves away from in cities but it’s the norm for Himachalis.”