Mysuru-based architects Nithin M S and Manoj Badkillaya were always well aware of the environmental consequences of their profession.

The founders of Praangana Earthen Architecture were waiting for the opportunity to implement the use of natural resources to make a home and reduce the carbon footprint of construction. The opportunity came to them in 2017 when their friend presented them with a project. “My friend expressed that his father, B V Rao, was looking to construct a traditional house at his native, Udupi,” says Nithin.

“Initially, they decided to build a rustic house with a Mediterranean and tropical touch. But with more discussions, it evolved into a magnificent design of a five-bedroom house using locally sourced material,” he says.

Named ‘Udupi Mane’, the house has used 95 percent less concrete than a conventional setup.

More than half of the materials used in the construction are repurposed materials and wood from jackfruit, African tulip trees,  and old torn-down buildings. The wood was also used to prepare a traditional flat roof, locally known as ‘mucchige’ (roof enclosure) in Kannada.

The architects used Mangalore tiles on the roof as they can withstand tough weather conditions and develop resistance over time.

“The masonry of stone foundation and laterite walls are made from lime mortar with a traditional recipe using cashew oil, jaggery, river sand, and lime,” shares Nithin.

