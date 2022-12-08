Topics

BEL Invites Applications for Engineering Positions, Salary Up to Rs 55000/Month

Recruitment 2022: BEL is inviting applications for the role of project engineer on a temporary basis. Check your eligibility and how to apply here.

Bharat Electronics Limited is inviting applications for the role of project engineer on a temporary basis for its Advanced Defence Systems – Navy Special Boarding Unit, Bengaluru Complex. 

Based on project requirements, candidates must be willing to relocate to Mumbai or Kolkata.

Things to know:

  • Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply.
  • There are a total of 32 vacancies including 27 for electronics and 5 for mechanical engineers.
  • The maximum age limit of the candidates should be 32 years  as on 1 December 2022.
  • The candidates should have a minimum experience of two years along with required qualifications.
  • The candidates should have a BE/BTech degree in electronics/electronics and communication/ telecommunication/mechanical.
  • Posting location will be Mumbai or Kolkata.
  • The post is for three years and can be extended for up to one year.
  • Selected candidates will undergo training in Bengaluru, after which they will be posted to the assigned locations. 
  • The maximum salary for the engineers would be Rs 55,000/month.
  • Candidates must clear a written test and direct interview.
  • For more details, read the official notification.

How to apply:

  • Visit the official website and download the application form mentioned in the notification
  • Fill in the required details and take a print out of the application.
  • A non-refundable application fee of Rs 472 has to be paid during the process.
  • The application form along with prescribed documents are to be sent via post to: DGM(HR/MR,MS&AD), Bharat Electronics Limited, Jalahalli P.O., Bengaluru 560013. 
  • The dates of the selections, timings, and venue will be intimated to the shortlisted candidates through email.

Important dates:

Last date for submitting application – 24 December 2022.

In case of queries, write to: hrmars@bel.co.in.

Edited by Divya Sethu

