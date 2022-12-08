BEL Invites Applications for Engineering Positions, Salary Up to Rs 55000/Month

Bharat Electronics Limited is inviting applications for the role of project engineer on a temporary basis for its Advanced Defence Systems – Navy Special Boarding Unit, Bengaluru Complex.

Based on project requirements, candidates must be willing to relocate to Mumbai or Kolkata.

Things to know:

Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply.

There are a total of 32 vacancies including 27 for electronics and 5 for mechanical engineers.

The maximum age limit of the candidates should be 32 years as on 1 December 2022.

The candidates should have a minimum experience of two years along with required qualifications.

The candidates should have a BE/BTech degree in electronics/electronics and communication/ telecommunication/mechanical.

Posting location will be Mumbai or Kolkata.

The post is for three years and can be extended for up to one year.

Selected candidates will undergo training in Bengaluru, after which they will be posted to the assigned locations.

The maximum salary for the engineers would be Rs 55,000/month.

Candidates must clear a written test and direct interview.

For more details, read the official notification.

How to apply:

Visit the official website and download the application form mentioned in the notification.

Fill in the required details and take a print out of the application.

A non-refundable application fee of Rs 472 has to be paid during the process.

The application form along with prescribed documents are to be sent via post to: DGM(HR/MR,MS&AD), Bharat Electronics Limited, Jalahalli P.O., Bengaluru 560013.

The dates of the selections, timings, and venue will be intimated to the shortlisted candidates through email.

Last date for submitting application – 24 December 2022.

In case of queries, write to: hrmars@bel.co.in.

