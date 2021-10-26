Mechanical Engineer’s Dosas Wins Over New Zealand, Helps Fund Dad’s Eye Surgery

Amid the hustle and bustle of the Riverside Market Culinary Hub in Christchurch, New Zealand, a small South Indian restaurant is cooking up a storm with delectable dosas.

Named the Dosa Kitchen, this little store is serving food native to a country thousands of miles away, and there’s an interesting tale behind its inception.

The venture was launched by Venu Jarugula, who was born in India and moved to New Zealand in 2015 to pursue mechanical engineering.

A lack of a solid network of friends and low confidence when it came to conversing in English meant that he struggled to get a job. However, a hefty education loan and a family to care for back home meant that he had to take some steps to earn an income.

Venu decided to capitalise on the lack of South Indian restaurants in the city. Today, the store is thronged by hundreds of customers who return week-by-week to gorge on the delicious dosas. The dosas sell out so fast that they often run out of stock.

Besides becoming a favourite among the Kiwis, the venture has also helped Venu fund his father’s eye surgery.

Watch how he gathered the ingredients to create such phenomenal success in the culinary world:

Edited by Divya Sethu