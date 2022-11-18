Topics

BEL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for Engineers with Salary Upto Rs 55,000

BEL recruitment

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications for project engineer and trainee engineer vacancies. Read to know eligibility criteria and more.

Applications are invited for 25 project engineer and trainee engineer vacancies in Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

The posts are on a contract basis for BEL’s Military Communication SBU, Bengaluru Complex.

Things to know:

  • Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply.
  • The jobs involve field activities in Northern, North-East and Southern India.
  • There are 15 vacancies for project engineers and 10 vacancies for trainee engineers in the electronics sector.
  • Remuneration for project engineers ranges between Rs 40,000 and Rs 55,000 per month and for trainees, between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000 per month.
  • The maximum age limit for project engineers is 32 years and for trainees, it is 28 years as on 1 November, 2022.
  • Project engineers will be employed for a contract period of three years and the trainees for two years, which can be extended for one more year in both cases.
  • Those who have completed a full-time BE/BTech course from any reputed institute/university in electronics/electronics & communication/ E&T/ telecommunication are eligible to apply.
  • In addition to the degree, candidates should have a minimum of one year of experience to apply for the project engineer position and a minimum of six months of experience to apply for the trainee role.
  • Selection will be based on the marks obtained in the written test and direct interview.
  • For more information, check the official notification.

How to apply:

  • Go to the official website and fill in the application form by providing the required details.
  • Upload all necessary documents while filling out the application form.
  • A non-refundable application fee of Rs 400 (for the project engineer role) or Rs 150 (for the trainee engineer role) has to be paid towards the end of the application.
  • Superscribe the post you’re applying for on the envelope and send this application form via speed post/ordinary post to the address given below:

Deputy Manager (HR/Military Communications SBU), Bharat Electronics Limited, Jalahalli Post, Bengaluru – 560013.

  • The date and time of the written test will be notified via SMS/email.
  • For more information, refer to the official notification.

Important dates:

Last date for sending the application forms – 29 November 2022.

In case of queries, mail to hrmilcom@bel.co.in or call 080-22195466.

Edited by Pranita Bhat

