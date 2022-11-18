BEL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for Engineers with Salary Upto Rs 55,000

Applications are invited for 25 project engineer and trainee engineer vacancies in Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).
The posts are on a contract basis for BEL’s Military Communication SBU, Bengaluru Complex.
Things to know:
- Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply.
- The jobs involve field activities in Northern, North-East and Southern India.
- There are 15 vacancies for project engineers and 10 vacancies for trainee engineers in the electronics sector.
- Remuneration for project engineers ranges between Rs 40,000 and Rs 55,000 per month and for trainees, between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000 per month.
- The maximum age limit for project engineers is 32 years and for trainees, it is 28 years as on 1 November, 2022.
- Project engineers will be employed for a contract period of three years and the trainees for two years, which can be extended for one more year in both cases.
- Those who have completed a full-time BE/BTech course from any reputed institute/university in electronics/electronics & communication/ E&T/ telecommunication are eligible to apply.
- In addition to the degree, candidates should have a minimum of one year of experience to apply for the project engineer position and a minimum of six months of experience to apply for the trainee role.
- Selection will be based on the marks obtained in the written test and direct interview.
- For more information, check the official notification.
How to apply:
- Go to the official website and fill in the application form by providing the required details.
- Upload all necessary documents while filling out the application form.
- A non-refundable application fee of Rs 400 (for the project engineer role) or Rs 150 (for the trainee engineer role) has to be paid towards the end of the application.
- Superscribe the post you’re applying for on the envelope and send this application form via speed post/ordinary post to the address given below:
Deputy Manager (HR/Military Communications SBU), Bharat Electronics Limited, Jalahalli Post, Bengaluru – 560013.
- The date and time of the written test will be notified via SMS/email.
- For more information, refer to the official notification.
Important dates:
Last date for sending the application forms – 29 November 2022.
In case of queries, mail to hrmilcom@bel.co.in or call 080-22195466.
