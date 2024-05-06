Arvind Mani, the co-founder of River, a Bengaluru-based EV startup, emphasises how a two-wheeler is the best friend of the middle class!

So when he decided to build the SUV of EV scooters, he wanted to make it even more appealing for the middle class and small entrepreneurs. “Living in a small town, what we understood was that India is not producing enough blue and white collared jobs for the educated youth. Another thing that we noticed is that because of the lack of jobs, a lot of the youth in small towns become small entrepreneurs,” he says.

“We realised how these small entrepreneurs need a two-wheeler that is efficient, electric but most importantly has ample amount of space,” he adds.

With this in mind, he along with his co-founder Vipin George built an electric two-wheeler, which has the largest storage capacity of 55 litres — three times more than the average scooter in India.

“We also have the largest floorboard since people utilise every inch of the vehicle in India,” he notes.

The vehicles also have ‘Lock and Load Pannier Mounts’ “which are sturdy alloy mounts on both sides of the scooter. Attach pannier boxes, load up and make the most of the day,” he says.

Additionally, the EV has a 12-litre lockable glove box with a USB charger. When fully charged, the two-wheeler can run up to 120 km. “A customer will be charging the vehicle once every three to four days,” he informs. The EV starts at a price range of Rs 1.38 lakh and is currently available in three colours — Monsoon Blue, Summer Red, and Spring Yellow, set against a glossy black body.

They have more stores coming up in different places in Bengaluru, and are also looking to expand in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

If you are interested in checking out this EV, you can book your test drive here.

