So when he decided to build the SUV of EV scooters, he wanted to make it even more appealing for the middle class and small entrepreneurs. “Living in a small town, what we understood was that India is not producing enough blue and white collared jobs for the educated youth. Another thing that we noticed is that because of the lack of jobs, a lot of the youth in small towns become small entrepreneurs,” he says.
Additionally, the EV has a 12-litre lockable glove box with a USB charger. When fully charged, the two-wheeler can run up to 120 km. “A customer will be charging the vehicle once every three to four days,” he informs. The EV starts at a price range of Rs 1.38 lakh and is currently available in three colours — Monsoon Blue, Summer Red, and Spring Yellow, set against a glossy black body.