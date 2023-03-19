Portl is an AI ‘mirror’ that gives the user tailor-made fitness lessons while keeping each person’s health and lifestyle in mind. For the device, the team bagged crores on Shark Tank.

Somewhere in an apartment complex in Hyderabad, a 30-something woman has just started her day. With chores lining up and errands to run, she finds herself at a loss for time for herself. But the lifesize interactive fitness screen in the hallway is a quick remedy to this.

Designed with artificial intelligence, the ‘mirror’ is a mini gym with on-demand personalised fitness classes, and exercises that are focused on cardio, yoga and even boxing.

This customised compact fitness model is a product of startup Portl, founded by friends Vishal Chandapeta, Armaan Khandari and Indraneel Gupta.

The trio hailing from Hyderabad come from a background of technology and have each contributed their varying expertise to this unique fitness startup. The aim, they say, is to make every home in India equipped with the AI-powered 3D screen to improve holistic health.

‘We wanted to make fitness accessible.’

How often do you skip going to the gym because it’s too far; or skip a workout because you don’t know the correct way of doing it?

As Indraneel and Vishal noted, these were common concerns that people looking to start their fitness journey faced. At the time, they were engaged in a startup that built applications for other players in the fitness and wellness space.

This gave them a vantage point to launch Portl. The initial idea was to create a smart device that would have everything a person needed to workout, provide users with guidance on wellness and lifestyle all in the comfort of their home.

With the closing down of their previous venture during the peak of the pandemic, and with this innovative idea all ready to take flight, the duo decided there was no better time to start than now.

The AI powered smart mirror enables users to access personalised workouts and fitness plans, Picture source: Instagram: Portl

“A lot of our customers were from the fitness industry globally, and so we had an understanding of what people were looking for. Especially with the advent of the pandemic, an increasing number of people were starting to work out from home and were looking for professional trainers to help them. Everything aligned,” says Indraneel.

This unique idea eventually led to the launch of Portl in 2021 in Hyderabad. The duo were joined by Armaan, a close school friend of Indraneel.

How does the AI mirror work?