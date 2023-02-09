A Rare Disorder Left Me Suddenly Paralysed; How I Recovered & Became a Fitness Trainer

At the age of 26 years, Aditya Vashisht discovered he had a rare illness. All of a sudden, the right side of his body was paralysed.

He was rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves, resulting in full body paralysis.

Doctors informed the family that it was difficult to recover from the disorder. “I did not want to ruin my wife’s life. So, I asked her to leave. But she chose to stay,” he recalls. The couple was married roughly two years before the incident.

Aditya made several attempts to move his body. But he failed every day. However, with continuous efforts, he was finally able to move. “It felt like a miracle! Days later, I stood up on my feet,” he says.

But unfortunately, Aditya suffered a cardiac arrest later. For nine months, he was under treatment but he finally recovered. In 2019, he started working as a fitness trainer. He bought a car and built a life he had always dreamed of.

“Life is unpredictable, don’t waste a moment being unhappy,” he advises.

Watch his inspirational story here:

