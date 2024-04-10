 
How One Woman Created an Army of 75000 Others to Fight Trafficking of Girls in India

Through the 'Impact and Dialogue Foundation', Assam's Pallabi Ghosh is paving the way to help victims of trafficking get a better future.

When Assam’s Pallabi Ghosh was 12 years old, she encountered her first case of a child from a nearby village being trafficked. This shaped her decision to dedicate her life to rescuing children who were victims of this horrific fate.

Through the years, Pallabi founded the ‘Impact and Dialogue Foundation’ through which she has rescued over 10,000 children, who would otherwise fall prey to human trafficking and its accompanying evils.

But, as she notes, “Only rescuing the kids is not enough. It is crucial to rehabilitate them or there is a chance of re-trafficking. I decided to start a foundation of my own that would not only rescue but also empower these children.” But what will be a transformative step, shares Pallabi, is sensitising constables to these social evils as they are the first responders.

“I always maintain I couldn’t have impacted 75,000 women if I had been insistent on podiums and properly executed events. I managed to create a huge impact only because I reached out to people personally, knocking one door at a time,” she shares.

In an attempt to give the survivors a better life, Pallabi provides counselling services, upskilling sessions and more as she believes the children and women who are rescued need a brighter future to look forward to.

Here’s the scope of Pallabi’s remarkable work:

Edited by Pranita Bhat

