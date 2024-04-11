‘I Never Got to Read’: 74-YO Grandmother Runs a Unique ‘Book Hotel’ With 5000 Books!

Nashik's Bhimabai Jondhale always loved reading but never got a chance to tend to her passion. Today, she runs 'Ajjichya Pustakancha Hotel', a unique book hotel which serves delicious meals along with free books to read!

Clinking utensils, the gentle brewing of tea, and the lively chatter of people eagerly awaiting their food create a vibrant ambience within the eatery. Normally, the entire space is imbued with the tantalising aroma of delicious meals being prepared in the kitchen. However, this delightful scent often goes unnoticed by customers whose noses are typically buried in the books they are reading.

With the most cheerful and wrinkly smile, 74-year-old Bhimabai Jondhale observes the entire commotion. “I feel a sense of pride when I watch all my customers reading keenly, almost forgetting what they were here for – food,” she shares in a conversation with The Better India.

Fondly known as Aaji, Bhimabai has been running her book restaurant, ‘Ajjichya Pustakancha Hotel‘ (Grandmother’s Hotel with Books), since 2010, serving not only delicious meals but also offering free books to read.

The place boasts a depository of over 5,000 books in three different languages — Marathi, Hindi, and English. However, the origin story of this book hotel will surely melt your heart!

For the undying love for reading

If it is your birthday or anniversary, you are sure not to leave without a free book from Aaji Hotel. Located in Ozar, Nashik district, Bhimabai’s son helps her in the operations.

While the hotel might be flourishing with colours and ample seating spaces today, it was only a makeshift spot for tea more than a decade ago.

“It was the only way for my mother to fill our stomachs. While she is a positive woman today, she has had her fair share of struggles back in the day,” says Pravin Jondhale, Bhimabai’s son.

Recalling her early life, Bhimabai shares that she was merely in class 6 when she was married off and sent to a small village near Nashik.

“As a child, I was a very keen observer. I used to love reading, and books were my best friend. However, when I got married, everything changed,” she says.

Bhimabai started the hotel as a means to spread the joy of reading!

Away from home and everything she loved, Bhimabai found herself alone, tending to a family.

“My husband was an alcoholic who spent most of his time wandering around. Not only did I have to take care of the home, but also the farms,” she says, adding, “When my daughter became a little older, she would go to the farms with me.”

With her children growing up, she wanted to send them to school. “We were always financially weak, but my husband’s addiction made things worse. He, in a state of intoxication, either sold off his land or gambled it away,” she says.

Left without a means to feed her family, Bhimabai would work for hours in different people’s fields to bring food to the table. “I was fed up with the life we had. My son was going to school and had picked up a newspaper distribution job to help me,” she shares.

Pravin elaborates on his mother’s struggle from his perspective, “All the relatives were always trying to have their way with her. My father was a father only in name. He never took any responsibilities. Like my mother, I had a zeal to get an education. I got a job at a newspaper distributor and funded my education myself,” he says.

There was only one escape from the challenging life – move to the city. “It was like a beacon of hope for us. I would probably find some work there, and my mother would be away from her relatives. So, we decided to sell off whatever was left of our land and moved to the city,” he says.

In 2008, the family moved to the city. Pravin had already started a publishing company and days were looking better.

“Due to some personal reasons, I had to shut down the publishing company, and we had a stock of Marathi language books with us. My mother and sister did not know much beyond farming, so they started a makeshift tea stall to meet our expenses,” he says.

No phones, only books!

In 2010, Bhimabai, along with her daughter, laid the foundation of what is today Ajjichya Pustakancha Hotel.

While the family moved, the taunts and harsh words never stopped following her. “They would talk about how the women of the house should not wander around selling tea; she should take care of the house. But I did not care about those taunts anymore,” she says.

“My children and I slowly started to use savings to expand the tea stall and make it an eatery. What I noticed was that while a person would wait for their food, they would always be buried in their phone,” she says.

“They would not converse with each other but would keep scrolling on their phone. I found the habit very absurd and wanted to do something about it,” she says.

As a woman who was fond of reading but never got the chance to, she decided to reintroduce the habit of reading to people.

“Books are our best friends. They are your companions in every situation. We started off with just 25 books in a stand in the eatery and it kept growing. We started encouraging people to pick up a book and read while we cook their meal,” she says.

“By the time the food would arrive at their table, they would have already reached chapter two of the book,” she adds.

There are over 5,000 books at the book hotel for the consumers to read.

People started to appreciate her initiative and word spread. The book collection which started with only 25 books has now grown to 5,000 books.

“In addition to books in the eatery, we also give free books on special occasions such as Women’s Day and Republic Day to initiate a habit of reading among people. We also have started giving books as gifts to hospitals,” he says.

“For people waiting at the hospital for a loved one or for their own treatment, we hope our books will help. My mother believes that medicines treat your body but books heal your soul,” he adds.

The eatery has also since kept on growing and people have donated books to Aaji’s collection.

She expresses, “I feel delighted when I see people reading books at the eatery. All my life, I have struggled to have a stable life, but what kept me going was my children. For a woman who was always fond of reading but never got to, when I see young children come to the eatery and read, I feel like I have succeeded in my initiative,” she says.

If you have spare books that you want to donate to the eatery, you can reach out to Pravin at 9922946622

(Edited by Padmashree Pande)