IAS Officer’s Cow-Dung Diya Idea Is Helping Women in Rural UP Earn Extra This Diwali

IAS Officer Durga Shakti Nagpal trained the women in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda village with a simple yet effective way of making ‘gobar diyas’ or lamps made of cow dung. Watch this video to know how the initiative is helping women earn extra income this Diwali.

The women in Uttar Pradesh’s remote village Banda, have been turning cow waste into diyas (lamps) to earn an income. How did they think of this?

They give all the credit to IAS officer Durga Shakti Nagpal, the district magistrate of Banda, and her team who found this simple yet effective method of converting waste into wealth.

As part of the Ajeevika Mission in the village, the IAS officer trained many women to make these eco-friendly and multipurpose diyas. This initiative has helped many women to use cow dung in this innovative way that brings additional income to their families.

Apart from being environmentally friendly, these gobar diyas (lamps made of cow dung) are helpful in keeping pesky insects away. These lamps later turn into ash manure.

“These diyas are more eco-friendly and they help us earn a living. This Diwali, be the reason for lighting up someone else’s home too,” says Kamala, one of the many women diya makers from the village.

This Diwali, you can support these women by buying their produce to brighten up your home in the most sustainable way. To place your orders, contact 7457988049, 7522847918, or 9131061150.

Watch this video to learn more about the women behind this unique lamp:

(Edited by Pranita Bhat)