IIT Bombay Recruitment: Job Vacancy With Salary Upto Rs 84000 Per Month

The last date to apply for Project Manager position at IIT Bombay is December 1. Find details below:
The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) is inviting applications for the post of project manager. The post has only one opening and the applicants can apply online.
Who can apply?
1. The candidate should have a BTech, BE, MA, MSc, MCA, MBA or equivalent degree with six years of relevant experience.
2. As per the official notice, the candidates must have “a relevant experience in one of the following areas of International Relations, namely Institutional level collaboration, University Alliance, Institutional level MoU, International Programs, international exchange students, Education Outreach etc.”
3. The candidate must also possess knowledge of computer applications, and fluency in the English language (oral and written).
4. Those with knowledge of educational and research institutions in India and abroad will be preferred.
Things to know:
1. The candidates will be responsible for the entire process of academic agreement, outreach, interaction with government agencies involved with the recruitment of international students to India, and management of international projects.
2. The candidates will be employed for a year which will be renewed based on performance and requirements.
3. The candidates will be selected on the basis of interview. Selected candidates will get a remuneration of up to Rs 42,000 to Rs 84,000 + Rs 7,500 Campus Allowance per month.
4. The applications are now open and the last date for applying is 1 December 2023.
Interested candidates can apply online by clicking here.
(Edited by Padmashree Pande)
