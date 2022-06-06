Apply For ISRO’s UNNATI Training Programme For Science Students and Engineers

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications for UNNATI (UNispace Nanosatellite Assembly and Training by ISRO) training programme, which will be conducted at U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru. The two-month-long course was announced during the symposium to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the First United Nations Conference on the Exploration and Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (UNISPACE+50).

This is the third batch of the programme. Candidates from various countries can participate in the programme and will provide an opportunity for the participant nations to strengthen their capabilities in assembling, integrating and testing nanosatellites.

Things to know:

A batch of 30 participants will be selected and divided into three different groups.

Each group will work on three sectors – assembly, integration and testing of a nanosatellite.

The course period is two months.

Candidates who have a working knowledge of English can apply.

The programme will provide participants an opportunity to assemble and test a nanosatellite.

Engineering and science graduates as well as postgraduates with an aptitude to learn space technology, design of circuits for various space systems and management of space systems can apply.

Each participating country can nominate (any) two members.

The selection of applicants will be made based on priority accorded to the countries which have not benefited from the previous two batches.

Algeria, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belarus, Bhutan, Bolivia, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Malaysia, Magnolia, Mauritius, Mexico, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tunisia and Vietnam are the countries that benefited previously.

Satellite applications, mission objectives, mainframe systems, payload systems, data utilisation, nanosatellite missions, hands-on training on nanosatellite assembly, integration and testing will be the major topics covered under the programme.

How to apply?

Interested candidates can apply through their email addresses via the official website.

Selected candidates will be given economy class airfare to and from the country of origin to BengaluURSC, ISRO shall provide boarding and lodgingISRO.

For more information, download the brochure from the official website and go through it.

Important dates:

Date of commencement of registration – 1 June 2022

Last date for registration is 15 July 2022.

Date of commencement of the course is 15 October 2022.

Date of course completion is 15 December 2022.

In case of queries, write to unnati@ursc.gov.in.