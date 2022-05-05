ISRO Announces Quality Manager Vacancy, Salary Upto Rs 87,000/Month

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is accepting applications for a quality manager vacancy in the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) Hyderabad with a salary of Rs 87,000 per month. Even though the posting is made in Hyderabad, the candidate is liable to work at any locations prescribed by the organisation.

Things to know:

The candidate must be an Indian citizen.

The candidate must be between the age of 18 and 63.

The candidate should have minimum five years of work experience, of which two years should be from the aeronautical industry in an appropriate position.

The candidate must be an engineering graduate in aeronautical/ mechanical/ electrical/ electronics/ avionics or other studies relevant to the maintenance and continuing airworthiness of aircraft/ aircraft components.

Practical experience and expertise in the application of aviation safety standards and safe operating practices are a must.

The applicant must have undergone a formalised training course at the level of CAR66 Appendix III Level 1 general familiarisation imparted by CAR 147 organisation, or any other organisation acceptable to DGCA.

The responsibilities of the quality manager includes ensuring aircraft maintenance activities are carried out, and giving complete maintenance details of aircraft status in terms of readiness and serviceability to appropriate regulatory authorities.

The posting is for an initial period of two years. Services may be extended for an additional period of two years.

Working hours will be from 9 am to 5.30 pm, Monday to Friday.

Retired officers can also apply.

Go through the official notification for more details.

How to apply:

Fill the application form attached to the official notification.

This is to be sent via speed post to reach Administrative Officer (Recruitment), National Remote Sensing Centre, Department of Space, ISRO, Balanagar, Hyderabad-500037.

Candidates will be shortlisted based on experience and qualification.

A direct interview will be conducted at NRSC, Hyderabad prior to the appointment.

Important dates: