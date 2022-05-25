Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Search Icon
Nav Arrow
Bulletin|Education

ISRO Announces Free Space Science Course With Certificate For Students Over 10 Yrs

ISRO’s Indian Institute of Remote Sensing is inviting applications from school students for a free online course on space science.

Advertisement

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is inviting applications from school students above the age of 10 for a free online space science course. Named ‘Overview of Space Science and Technology’, the course aims to provide knowledge and awareness to students on various aspects of space science and technology.

Things to know:

  • Students from inside and outside India can apply for the course.
  • The one-month course starts from 6 June 2022.
  • This will be a total 10 hour online course conducted by prominent space scientists.
  • A quiz will be conducted after each video session.
  • Students will be given certificates from the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), ISRO.
  • The syllabus includes space technology, spacecraft systems, astronomy, space science, satellite meteorology, planetary geoscience, and more.
  • Students will get the opportunity to read satellite images for information extraction and access geodata from online data repositories.
  • A minimum of 60 per cent score in quiz and 70 per cent attendance in video sessions will be required to get the course participation certificate.
  • Course language is English.
  • Students can post their doubts in the discussion forum, which will be created by the beginning of the course.
  • Students can access all the sessions till the last day of the course.
  • For more information, go through the official brochure.

How to apply:

Important dates:

  • Date of commencement of course – 6 June 2022.
  • Ending date of the course – 5 July 2022.

In case of queries, write to dlp@iirs.gov.in.

Advertisement

 

To start your journey towards building a sustainable life, explore and enroll yourself in courses by The Better Academy.

For latest positive and happy stories on unsung heroes, impact, innovation, inspiration, and more, visit The Better India.

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons:

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

You May Also Like

Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement
X
TBA Workshop