ISRO Announces Free Space Science Course With Certificate For Students Over 10 Yrs

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is inviting applications from school students above the age of 10 for a free online space science course. Named ‘Overview of Space Science and Technology’, the course aims to provide knowledge and awareness to students on various aspects of space science and technology.

Things to know:

Students from inside and outside India can apply for the course.

The one-month course starts from 6 June 2022.

This will be a total 10 hour online course conducted by prominent space scientists.

A quiz will be conducted after each video session.

Students will be given certificates from the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), ISRO.

The syllabus includes space technology, spacecraft systems, astronomy, space science, satellite meteorology, planetary geoscience, and more.

Students will get the opportunity to read satellite images for information extraction and access geodata from online data repositories.

A minimum of 60 per cent score in quiz and 70 per cent attendance in video sessions will be required to get the course participation certificate.

Course language is English.

Students can post their doubts in the discussion forum, which will be created by the beginning of the course.

Students can access all the sessions till the last day of the course.

For more information, go through the official brochure.

How to apply:

Register for the course through the official website.

The login credentials will be sent to the added e-mail address.

The session will be available on IIRS E-CLASS LMS.

Go through the official brochure before registering.

Important dates:

Date of commencement of course – 6 June 2022.

Ending date of the course – 5 July 2022.

In case of queries, write to dlp@iirs.gov.in.