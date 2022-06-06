Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Search Icon
Nav Arrow
Eco-tourism|Environment
Mrudula Joshi

‘3 Ways I Plan Low-Waste Travels Without Giving up On Comfort’

Looking for easy ways to make your next road trip more sustainable? Here are some tips by Mrudula Joshi, a lifestyle consultant and sustainability influencer.

Advertisement

Kickstarting your journey of living a sustainable and eco-friendly lifestyle can be daunting at first, especially when it comes to travelling, where we tend to opt for convenience over sustainability.

While easily available plastic disposables offer short-term convenience in terms of food, storage, and water, flights have made it quicker and easier than ever to reach almost any destination — without acknowledging that the aviation industry contributes to 2.4 per cent of global CO2 emissions.

But with the advent of COVID-19, the world is shifting its focus to making health, hygiene, and cleanliness a bigger part of everyday life. In fact, a digital travel company recently conducted a study wherein it found that 91 per cent Indian travellers wished to travel more sustainably in the coming months.

Advertisement

Along the same lines, Mrudula Joshi, a lifestyle consultant and sustainability influencer from Bengaluru, has been encouraging her followers and viewers to embrace sustainability in the tiniest and biggest aspects of life, without compromising on comfort and fun.

Her Instagram handle Ullisu, which means ‘save’ in Kannada, is a detailed repository of all things sustainable — from tips and tricks to lengthy workshops, nuggets of information and advice, and her own experiences with what it means to live ‘zero waste’.
Through her online zero-waste store, she runs free resource initiatives like the package-free map — a map project to highlight stores that sell items package-free.

So here are three of Mrudula’s tips on how to travel responsibly and sustainably, without giving up comfort and convenience:

Advertisement

1. How to have a zero-waste period during a trip

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Better India (@thebetterindia)

Advertisement

2. How to stay in a hotel without using disposables

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Better India (@thebetterindia)

Advertisement

3. How to go for a low-carbon travel

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrudula (@ullisu.official)

Advertisement

Sources:
Should we give up flying for the sake of the climate? by BBC, published on 19 February, 2020.
Why sustainable travel has become more urgent in the post-pandemic world by The Indian Express, published on 5 June, 2022.

Advertisement

 

To start your journey towards building a sustainable life, explore and enroll yourself in courses by The Better Academy.

For latest positive and happy stories on unsung heroes, impact, innovation, inspiration, and more, visit The Better India.

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons:

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

You May Also Like

Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement