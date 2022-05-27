Stranger Things 4, KGF Chapter 2: The Biggest OTT Releases to Binge This Weekend

If you’re looking for shows and films to get your weekend started, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s the latest on the movies and series that are taking the OTT world by storm this week.

Netflix

Stranger Things Season 4

The latest season of this ‘science-fiction-meets-horror’ series traces the happenings months after the Battle at Starcourt Mall. Fans are in for some dark thrill as Eleven and her friends continue with their mission to uncover government secrets. However, this time, there’s a twist. To add to this, the military is starting to suspect that El has a secret weapon.

“Even though each of the seven episodes of Volume 1, Season 4 of Stranger Things is practically a mini-movie, it is so gripping and mind-blowing that you do not realise you have binged it, till the end credits roll,” writes Mini Anthikad Chhibber for The Hindu.

Amazon Prime Video

2. KGF Chapter 2

Apart from the hype that surrounds the film, there are multiple reasons to make this your weekend must-watch. This instalment, set in the Kolar Gold Fields, takes a more sinister turn as Rocky — essayed by Yash — emerges as a powerful name in the region. Loved by his allies and hated by his foes, what will the future of power be?

“The film belongs as much to filmmaker Prashanth Neel as it does to Yash. Both of them have managed to deliver a sequel that seems more immersive than the first part,” writes Sunayana Suresh for The Times of India.

3. Heropanti 2

Sajid Nadiadwala’s action-comedy Heropanti 2 is your dose of mirth this weekend. When a computer genius who loves helping people is sent to Russia on a mission to kill troops, the irony is that they mistake him to be their leader. Watch an entertaining tale of action, romance, and light-hearted moments.

4. Emergency

What happens when three college students, Sean, Kunle and Carlos, return from a night of partying to find an unconscious woman in their apartment? The satirical film takes a gripping turn as the three must now decide what to do with the situation at hand.

Disney + Hotstar

5. Obi Wan Kenobi

A treat for fans of the franchise Star Wars, the series’ first season explores the timeline 10 years after Anakin Skywalker turned into the evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Through the series, fans will get a glimpse into how the Jedi Master mentored Luke Skywalker, and the fate that awaits the latter.

6. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal

The Tamil rom-com, which released in theatres in April, now hits OTT screens with a bang. You’re in for some entertaining banter between Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Set against the backdrop of a family belief that ‘you will die if you get married’, Vijay Sethupathi grows up traumatised by the idea of love and marriage. What happens when he then falls in love with two women? Find out!

SonyLiv

7. Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi Season 1

The story is woven around Nirmal Pathak, who lives a seemingly usual city life until he has to go to his ancestral village for a few days for a family wedding. The mini-vacation soon turns into him becoming an ambassador for the village and their troubles, as he tries to find solutions to rural India’s problems.

“Despite the serious subject matter, the screenplay is a perfect blend of humour, emotion, and entertainment, making it an enjoyable viewing experience,” writes Archika Khurana for The Times of India.

MUBI

8. Paris, 13TH District

A rom-com in the making, the film follows four friends as they explore the dynamics of love and sex. Will friendship survive these intricacies, and will emotional connections triumph over physical ones? Get a sense of this and more in this flick.

Apple TV +

9. ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’ Season 5

If the week was too tiring and you don’t want to get out of the house, here’s what we suggest. Get into the cars of celebrities in this newest season of Carpool Karaoke and groove to the tunes of their favourite playlists.

Zee5

10. Attack

Starring John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet, the film follows an Indian Army officer who is left paralysed after a terrorist attack. Now on his way to recovery, he sets off on his next mission, which involves defending the prime minister.

“Taut and fast-paced, the action choreography is closer to the stuff that Hollywood offers and the electric background score provides reason for the adrenaline glands to make their presence felt,” writes Anuj Kumar for The Hindu.

