Series, Documentaries, Movies & More: 10 OTT Releases To Watch This Weekend

The list of things you can watch on OTT platforms is limitless, and yet, we spend hours at end deciding what to watch this weekend. Thankfully for you, we’ve created a quick list of some of the best releases so far to make things easier.

The list has content across various genres, languages, and formats including features, series, and documentaries that you can explore. Plus, there’s a recommendation from every major streaming service — Netflix, Prime Video, Mubi India, Apple TV, SonyLiv and more.

Netflix

The Adam Project

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana, The Adam Project is a time-travel movie wherein fighter pilot Adam Reed (Reynolds) meets his 12-year-old self and embarks on a mission to save the future.

The concept of time travel is used as a catalyst by the mighty to rule the world.

What reviews say:

“The Adam Project is entertaining, it’s fast-paced and has dialogues that will leave you in splits. Highly recommend if you are seeking a thrill ride in a universe that throws up unexpected surprises at every curve,” writes Tushar Joshi for India Today.

Badhai do

There have been mixed reviews about this movie, which attempts to address the issues of inclusivity. Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, it starts Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao as Shardul Thakur, a gay man, and Suman Singh, a lesbian woman.

The plot revolves around Shardul’s eagerness to marry Suman as an arrangement to hide his truth. Their supposed marriage is perpetually put to test by neighbours, mothers, and relatives interfering with their daily lives.

What reviews say:

“The film unequivocally champions the cause of individuality and inclusivity, while delivering an engaging story that is funny, thought-provoking and intriguingly angular in one fell swoop,” writes Saibil Chatterjee for NDTV.

Disney+Hotstar

Maaran (Available from 11 March)

Directed by Karthick Naren, Tamil film Maaran is an action movie starring Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan. As per the trailer, it is about Mathi Maaran, an investigative journalist essayed by Dhanush, who lands in trouble for bringing out the truth and jeopardising his family.

Note: The reviews were not out at the time of publication

Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

With two episodes releasing every Friday, the Rachel Brosnahan-starrer is back with season 4. Set in the late 1950s, the series follows the journey of Miriam “Midge” Maisel, who has everything — a doting husband, two kids, and an apartment in New York’s Upper West Side. But things take a turn when she decides to make a career out of comedy.

In the fourth season, Midge is on a mission to get her limelight back after her tour is abruptly cancelled due to a joke she makes on stage.

What reviews say:

“After a meandering third season, Rachel Brosnahan is back on ferocious form as a ‘girl comic’ fighting to regain her career,” writes Rebecca Nicholson for The Guardian.

Killing Eve

The spy thriller stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer. Sandra plays Eve, who works in the intelligence agency and is out to find Villanelle (Comer), a psychopathic assassin. Despite being on opposite ends of the law, they find themselves strangely drawn to one another. The show was originally created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (of Fleabag fame) in 2018. It is based on novels by Luke Jennings.

What reviews say:

“Killing Eve is funny, sexy, and the source of numerous already-brilliant actors’ best work, but it has made no sense for some time. When Phoebe Waller-Bridge originally dramatised the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings, she filled the first season with one-liners so mischievous, an aesthetic so enviable, and a main antagonist so exciting that television drama has rarely created such an overwhelmingly attractive first impression,” writes Jack Seale for The Guardian.

SonyLiv

Kadaisi Vivasayi

This is a Tamil movie directed by M Manikandan (who made Kaaka Muttai). It revolves around Maayandi, who is in his eighties. He is the last remaining farmer in his village in Madurai, and is working to revive crops. He is offered thrice the money given to other farmers in his village to sell his land.

What reviews say:

“Kadaisi Vivasayi puts out some deeper reflections on modernisation and development, making a case for how we need to return to our roots, and harness the wisdom of our predecessors,” writes Ashameera Aiyappan for Firstpost.

Zee 5

Love Hostel

The movie, starring Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey, is set in Haryana.

It traces the journey of an interfaith couple who elope and end up in a government safe home, a facility started to house couples whose lives are in danger. Jyoti’s (Sanya) grandmother, who is an MLA, hires a hitman (Bobby) to kill the couple.

What reviews say:

“Watching Love Hostel is a challenging experience, one that does not allow a viewer any leeway to be distracted. Looking away even briefly could mean missing a crucial shot, a glance, a paper perhaps, that supplements the conversations,” writes Anna MM Vetticad for FirstPost.

Apple Tv

Severance

A nine-episode sci-fi show directed by Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle, Severance is set in an alternate reality where people can undergo surgeries to separate their work and personal memories. They can have two versions of themselves.

What reviews say:

“Severance will mean different things to different people — Mark’s Neo-esque hero’s journey might remind viewers of The Matrix, and the corporate culture commentary is there for all to see — but that would be a reductive reading of this dense material. More than anything else, the show is a takedown of blind faith and organised religion,” writes Rohan Naahar for The Indian Express.

Old that is still gold

Sherni

Sherni, starring Vidya Balan, was released in 2021. It revolves around Vidya Vincent, a forest officer who is posted in a remote village that is a hotspot for man-animal conflict. As she tries to understand the complexity of local issues and educate villagers about not harming animals, she deals with sexism at her work place.

TBI Recommends: This is a must watch, which dives deep into how our forests, animals and humans can coexist. Directed by Amit Masurkar, the film also shows the process by which forest department officials search for an animal, and what goes into capturing and releasing them in a safe space.

The movie is available on Prime Video.

Is It Too Much To Ask?

Directed by Leena Manimekalai, this is a documentary with elements of fiction that traces the journey of Smile and Glady, who are looking for a rental apartment in Chennai.

The 2017-movie delves into social stigma, discrimination, and insults they encounter as single trans women.

“The dramatised encounters are interspersed with a performance in Chennai, in which the two trans women use humour to highlight the prejudices, mistrust and discrimination that they frequently face,” writes Nandini Ramnath for Scroll.

The movie is now streaming on Mubi.

Watch the trailer here.

