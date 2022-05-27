IITs Open Opportunities for Students with Online Camp & Certificate Courses on AI & IoT

India’s premier technology institutes IIT-Gandhinagar, IIT-Kharagpur and IIT-Madras have announced online learning opportunities for students in areas of entrepreneurship, technology and artificial intelligence respectively.

‘Camp Inspire’ by IIT Gandhinagar will bring together personalities from various walks of life who have risen to heights in their professions. IIT Kharagpur’s ‘Internet of Things’ online course helps students grasp technologies based on this system and its use in different domains spanning across agriculture, healthcare, construction, etc. Meanwhile, IIT Madras has come up with an online course titled ‘Artificial Intelligence: Search Methods For Problem Solving’. Students will be introduced to how they can employ AI solutions in various industries. There are also two follow-up courses that they can take if keen to learn more.

Details of the courses can be found here.

Things to know about IIT Gandhinagar’s ‘Camp Inspire’:

Camp Inspire is open to students from Classes 8 to 12.

Parents and teachers who are interested are welcome too.

The programme will be three days long, from 3 June 2022 ‐ 5 June 2022.

The online camp will be held from 11 am ‐ 6.15 pm.

Interested students should register before 2 June 2022 here.

Students who would like to receive a certificate at the end of the camp will be required to pay a fee of Rs 500 while registering.

Speakers at the camp include Priyanka Srivastava, a space systems engineer at NASA; Dr Chandrima Shaha, president of Indian National Science Academy, New Delhi; Arun Krishnamurthy, founder of the Environmentalist Foundation of India.

Click here for more details about the schedule of the camp and topics that will be discussed.

Things to know about the IIT Kharagpur course:

The course is tailor-made for students and professionals who have knowledge about programming.

The course will be held for a duration of 12 weeks from 25 July 2022‐14 October 2022.

Interested candidates should register before 1 August 2022.

The course is free, however, those who wish to get certificates will be required to pay a fee of Rs 1000 and take an exam on 29 October 2022 at a centre assigned to you.

The course will be conducted by Dr Sudeep Misra, professor at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Kharagpur.

The topics covered include an introduction to IoT, cloud computing, Python programming, etc.

For more details on the schedule of the course and to register, click here.

Things to know about the IIT Madras course:

Students of undergraduate and postgraduate computer science programmes are eligible to take the course.

The course is also open to those who have knowledge about different algorithms.

The course will be held for a duration of 13 weeks from 25 July 2022‐14 October 2022.

The last date to register is 1 August 2022.

The course is free, however, those who wish to get certificates will be required to pay a fee of Rs 1000 and take an exam on 29 October 2022 at the designated exam centre.

The course will be conducted by Prof Deepak Khemani from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Madras.

The topics that will be covered include Game Theory, automated planning, production systems, algorithm backtracking, etc.

Click here for more details about the course and to register.